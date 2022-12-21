ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

POLITICO

Goodbye, 117th Congress

FAREWELL, 117th CONGRESS — It’s been a wild one. But the final to-do list item is to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year. The House is still waiting to receive the finalized bill from the Senate, where it passed yesterday but is undergoing final checks and amendment inclusion by the clerk.
Click2Houston.com

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
TheDailyBeast

Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Mega Omnibus Bill

The Senate approved a bipartisan $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that will continue funding the federal government, increase spending for the military and domestic programs, as well as sustain financial support to Ukraine. The bill, which ran more than 4,000 pages long, included a dizzying array of lawmakers’ pet projects and causes, from funding for fishing to a ban on TikTok for government employees and a revamp of an election law Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election. The bill, which passed the Senate 68-29, will go to the House, who may pass it as early...
Washington Examiner

Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

