Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
New Democratic House leaders are 31 years younger on average, featuring Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries leads a new generation of left-of-center congressional standard bearers as Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer step away.
Several new bills from Hirono to be signed by Biden
Congress was able to pass three bills that were introduced by U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono. They are set to be signed by President Joe Biden.
POLITICO
Goodbye, 117th Congress
FAREWELL, 117th CONGRESS — It’s been a wild one. But the final to-do list item is to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year. The House is still waiting to receive the finalized bill from the Senate, where it passed yesterday but is undergoing final checks and amendment inclusion by the clerk.
White House rebukes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying she would have 'won' on Jan. 6
The White House and some Democratic lawmakers Monday sternly condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments that she would have “won” the Jan. 6 Capitol attack if she had planned it with former Trump aide Steve Bannon. At a dinner hosted Saturday by the New York Young Republican Club,...
Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
‘They will come after me,’ Joni Ernst says after Iowa GOP groups punished her for marriage vote
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, said that she stands behind her vote to support the federal Respect for Marriage Act, despite censures for her actions by seven GOP county parties. Here’s what is included in the Respect for Marriage Act. Eleven other Republican senators supported the bipartisan […]
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
Arizona Democratic Party official says voters feel that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has 'totally turned her back on the people who got her into office'
The vice-chair of the Arizona Democratic Party said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema "turned her back" on voters when she decided to leave the Democratic Party.
Grassley hopes Democrats ‘aren’t stupid enough’ to shake up Iowa’s first-in-nation status
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) hopes Democrats "aren't stupid enough" to remove Iowa's first-in-the-nation status for the 2024 presidential primary calendar.
Click2Houston.com
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
How did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote on $1.7T government spending bill?
The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted for the bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee voted against the bill.
Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Mega Omnibus Bill
The Senate approved a bipartisan $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that will continue funding the federal government, increase spending for the military and domestic programs, as well as sustain financial support to Ukraine. The bill, which ran more than 4,000 pages long, included a dizzying array of lawmakers’ pet projects and causes, from funding for fishing to a ban on TikTok for government employees and a revamp of an election law Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election. The bill, which passed the Senate 68-29, will go to the House, who may pass it as early...
Kyrsten Sinema's party switch may make life that much harder for her already stressed out Hill staff
"I doubt many Sinema staffers are going to be the highlight of any Democratic happy hours," said a former spokesperson for then-Sen. Joe Lieberman.
Scanning the 250-plus times Kelli Ward took the 5th before the Jan. 6 committee
Dr. Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, election denier, conspiracy spreader and fake Electoral College elector, was subpoenaed by the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and sat for a deposition on March 16. The 68-page deposition has now been released. In it,...
Hogan: Trump at ‘lowest point ever’ on day of Jan. 6 report
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican weighing a 2024 White House bid, said Monday he believes former President Donald Trump is “at his lowest point ever,” as the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its investigation into what Hogan described as “one of the darkest days in American history.”
Washington Examiner
Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
Murkowski, Cortez Masto bill to extend Not Invisible Act Commission clears Congress
News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs On December 22, the U.S. House of Representatives passed S.5087, a bill to amend the Not Invisible Act of 2019 to extend the Department of the Interior and the Department of Justice Joint Commission on Reducing Violent Crime Against American ...
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face sentence
Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor
