COMPLETE PUSHBACK
6d ago
Democrats could write laws utilizing less bureaucracy in the first place. But that bureaucracy gives them something to hide behind, yet they can use “Emergency Proclamations” to bypass those bureaucratic laws when it suits them. This is horrible creation and application of law. The best laws are streamlined and equally applied to every one, every situation, all the time.
5
paully
6d ago
The state is a bureaucratic mess. So many rules, crazy slow process, and questionable officials. One party rule run amok.
3
