Hawaii State

Comments / 3

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
6d ago

Democrats could write laws utilizing less bureaucracy in the first place. But that bureaucracy gives them something to hide behind, yet they can use “Emergency Proclamations” to bypass those bureaucratic laws when it suits them. This is horrible creation and application of law. The best laws are streamlined and equally applied to every one, every situation, all the time.

paully
6d ago

The state is a bureaucratic mess. So many rules, crazy slow process, and questionable officials. One party rule run amok.

KITV.com

Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident. "Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

LIST: laws that will take effect in Hawaii in the new year

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With a new year comes new state laws that will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most of the 317 bills passed this past session already became law, but some that go into effect into the new year, include new rules on stolen catalytic converters, as well as special elections.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Now Is The Time For Hawaii To Prepare For A Fusion-Powered Future

Ancient hominids, Medler argues, would never have been able to evolve into modern humans without fire to warm them or to provide ample nutrition for brain development. Mastery of fire is what makes humans different from all other organisms on this planet. Fire is humanity’s first breakthrough technology, and without fire, none of the civilized world around us — or the people in it for that matter — would be possible. Fire is power, and power forges and makes all the tools of mankind work. We are, whether we like it or not, a fire people.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

'Grab And Go' Must Go: Hawaii Should Honor Parents' Rights In Child Welfare Cases

In October, a former worker for Hawaii’s Child Welfare Services sat for a deposition in a lawsuit arising from the state’s role in removing a fifth grade girl from her classroom on the Big Island to be flown across the state to live with a biological father she barely knew. After three weeks of agony for the girl’s mother, who had legal custody but didn’t even know about the “grab and go” operation until afterwards, the whole escapade unravelled and the girl went home.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Emergency relief period extended in response to Hawai‘i Life Flight accident in waters between Maui and Big Island

With Hawaiʻi Life Flight in a transition phase as its crews come back online and it begins coming out of a “safety stand down” following the apparent accident earlier this month off the coast of Maui involving one of the company’s air medical transport aircrafts, Gov. Josh Green has extended an emergency proclamation in response.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews continued their search Monday for a swimmer who was apparently swept out to sea while visiting a Kauai beach. Authorities on Kauai identified the swimmer as Prakash Shroff, 56, of California. They say he was swimming at Kauai’s Anini Beach Sunday afternoon when he became distressed in the water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hulalandblog.com

Kona vs Hilo: Beaches or Waterfalls? Here’s What You Need to Know

This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. If you’re planning a trip...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins

Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Hawaii Culture Under Attack | No Christmas LUV

You’ll relate to this post if you’ve had to work over Christmas and Hanukkah. And not, here’s something to be grateful for. We’ve learned that Southwest has required perhaps the most dreaded word at that company, “Mando,” for its employees who work outdoors in frigid temperatures: either show up or be fired. Mando is Southwest’s expression for “mandatory overtime.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Busy year for FBI Honolulu as they seek another successful year in 2023

The Honolulu Division of the FBI encompasses the entire state of Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and American Samoa. The geographical region is one of, if not the largest, areas of responsibility in the FBI. Over the last year, we’ve seen great success spearheaded by the dedicated professionals who make up our workforce. This includes our task […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Na Mea Pono: three Kona moms open Hawai'i Keiki Museum

There's a new educational museum for kids in Kailua-Kona. It connects keiki to Hawai'i Island through hands-on discovery of STEAM- or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. And it's all possible because three moms saw a need and stepped up to fill it, in the form of the the Hawai'i Keiki Museum.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Proud Boy Leader mentioned in January 6 Committee's final report

WASHINGTON D.C. (KITV4) -- The Jan. 6 Congressional Committee released its final report Thursday, and former Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nicholas Ochs was citied in the report during an incident that occurred on the Capitol. The over-800 page report details the events leading up to and during the violent insurrection...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
