Salem, OR

Is it worth living in Salem?

 6 days ago
I got offered my dream job and am moving here (CPA) anyone have some perspective on what life’s like here？ Dating, socializing, how about the weather is etc. Thanks for any advice.

Basement Joe Needs To Go
5d ago

If you love supporting defund the police, support criminals and violence, enjoy lawlessness, and homeless druggies everywhere, then Salem is the perfect place for you.

Everything about Salem

