Is it worth living in Salem?

Oregon Teachers: Despite having taught for 13 years, Hillsboro kindergarten teacher Kandi Hess did not learn the rule for when the letter g makes the firm “guh” sound as opposed to the soft “juh” sound until she began a year-long science of reading workshop her school district introduced last summer. Hess acquired this rule while taking the LETRS course, which stands for Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling. G only forms the “juh” sound when followed by e, I or y.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO