My girlfriend (from Tacoma) has been living in the UK for over six months now after she moved over here for her postgraduate degree. Amid the stresses of the degree and a part time job, she has been hit by a bout of homesickness which I hate to see. While I know it’ll be a consolation prize to an actual visit home, what would be some good cultural gifts to buy her?

TACOMA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO