Spokane, WA

Is it worth living in Spokane?

Ask Spokane
 6 days ago
I got offered my dream job and am moving here (CPA) anyone have some perspective on what life’s like here？ Dating, socializing, how about the weather is etc. Thanks for any advice.

think for yourself
6d ago

it's not worth it if the politicians keeps on taxing the people out of Spokane. control their spending and stop taxing the people this is not a socialist country stop trying to turn it into one

