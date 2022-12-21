Is it worth living in Akron?
I got offered my dream job and am moving here (CPA) anyone have some perspective on what life’s like here？ Dating, socializing, how about the weather is etc. Thanks for any advice.
Do not move to Akron. Akron is turning into a Cleveland. Too much crime and deaths. Take a job somewhere else. Akron has nothing to offer unless you want to give your life to crime.
