Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man admits manslaughter after dragging victim under car
A motorist dragged a woman under his car for half a mile before leaving her body on the road side. Nawelle Ormerod was fatally injured in the Nuneaton incident, in what a prosecutor said was one of the worst hit and run cases they had come across. Pierce Whelan, 36,...
BBC
Man, 20, hit by car in attempted murder in Glasgow
A man is in hospital after being hit by a car in Glasgow, in what police are treating as an attempted murder. Officers were called to reports of a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian and parked cars before catching fire on Langlands Road in Govan. The 20-year-old was taken to...
BBC
Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies
A woman who was injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month has died, taking the death toll to 10. Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed in the early hours of 10 December.
BBC
Tribute paid to woman fatally struck by police car on Christmas Eve
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve has described her as a "cherished daughter". Rachael Moore was struck while walking in Sheil Road, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday. The 22-year-old died at the scene and her family...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Two arrested after Elle Edwards killed on Christmas Eve
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Beautician Elle Edwards died in hospital after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village. Police said on Monday night a...
BBC
Man stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A murder investigation is under way after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub. The man was fatally injured at The Crane on Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Police treat car collision as attempted murder
Detectives investigating an incident in which two women were hit by a car say they are treating it as attempted murder. Thames Valley Police said it happened on South Fifth Street, Milton Keynes, at about 03:20 GMT on Tuesday. A woman in her twenties, and another in her thirties, were...
BBC
Tyrone crashes: Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy among victims
Two of the three people who died in a crash near Cookstown in County Tyrone on Monday were Patrick Rogers and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy. The driver of the other car - a woman in her 80s - also died in the collision in Dungannon Road about 15:30 GMT. Mr...
BBC
Blind BBC News correspondent Sean Dilley defeats mugger who stole his phone
A blind BBC reporter says he "instinctively" leapt on a mugger who had stolen his mobile phone - and managed to get it back. Sean Dilley was targeted on Tuesday while on a break during a night shift at London's New Broadcasting House. A person riding a bike snatched the...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Second murder arrest after man missing for four weeks
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at about 19:30 GMT on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary said a 29-year-old...
BBC
Murder inquiry launched after man with suspected stab wound dies near park
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found with a suspected stab wound died near a park in Salford. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was found just after midnight near Clarendon Park after officers were called by an ambulance crew. GMP said he was assaulted and found...
BBC
Sonica Hans: Family's plea 10 years after Boxing Day disappearance
The sister of a woman who disappeared on Boxing Day 10 years ago said she has "never given up hope". Sonica Hans, then aged 35, was last seen on 26 December 2012, walking through Bedford town centre past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment. Bedfordshire Police said it hoped...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
Fresh appeal for Lyla Lake, 13, missing over Christmas
A 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke in Hampshire who has been missing for six days boarded a train to Reading before her disappearance, police have said. Lyla Lake was last seen at Reading train station on Wednesday 21 December at 21:57 GMT, officers said, as they escalated appeals for information. Her...
BBC
Drunk Driver kill pregnant woman, 13 odas for Calabar Bikers carnival
One accident for Bikers Carnival inside Calabar, Cross Rivers state, south-south Nigeria don leave 14 dead and anoda 24 for inside hospital, na so police tok. Irene Ugbo, toktok pesin for di state police confam di mata to BBC Pidgin. “I no know wetin happun but di driver dey on...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with lamppost in Lutterworth
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist collided with a lamppost and died in Leicestershire. The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, died at the scene of the collision in Lutterworth. It happened in Bill Crane Way, opposite the junction with Burrough Way,...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
Comments / 0