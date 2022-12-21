ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards

By Robert Zullo
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLME6_0jptDrtc00

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last week called for a review of the physical security of the utility’s power systems. The order comes after attacks on substations in North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Washington state. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Less than two weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, N.C., knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday ordered the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), which sets and enforces reliability standards for the bulk power system in the U.S., Canada and part of Mexico, to review existing “physical security” rules for the components of the power system.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The order, which requires NERC to deliver within 120 days its report on the effectiveness and applicability of current standards and whether improvements are necessary, comes amid reports of similar attacks at other sites across the country.

Earlier this year, three men in Ohio pleaded guilty to planning an attack on electric substations as part of a white supremacist plot. In November, shots were fired at an American Electric Power substation near Centerburg, Ohio, knocking out power, a local news outlet reported. The FBI is also investigating a string of attacks at substations that happened in Washington and Oregon, per The Seattle Times .

“One, it reminds us that we need to take physical security into account just as we do cyber security,” FERC Chairman Richard Glick said last week at the commission meeting, cautioning that the motives for the Moore County attack and some similar incidents elsewhere remain murky and under investigation by local and state law enforcement.

“But in the meantime I think it’s a good idea and this is a good step of trying to reassess our existing physical security standards and whether changes need to be made.”

In 2014, following a sniper attack the year before on a Pacific Gas and Electric’s Metcalf substation in California, FERC approved a physical security reliability standard for owners of electric transmission facilities. The standard requires utilities and other transmission owners to conduct regular risk assessments on transmission stations and substations “that, if rendered inoperable or damaged, could result in instability, uncontrolled separation or cascading within an interconnection,” Mark Hegerle, director of FERC’s Division of Operation and Planning Standards, told the commission.

That means facilities that could create hazards for the larger grid if they are knocked out, a risk not posed by the North Carolina outages, said Rachel Sherrard, a spokeswoman for NERC.

“The assets in North Carolina were not individually deemed critical to the grid and the recent attack did not create an uncontrolled or cascading outage, which is what the standards are designed to protect from,” she said. “However, this does raise the question of the need to review an event that impacts several non-critical assets that collectively can have impact beyond any single asset failure.”

It’s going to cost money and I hope this doesn’t all flow through to ratepayers.

– FERC Commissioner Mark Christie

Substations serve a variety of purposes , including stepping down voltage from the transmission system that transports electricity across long distances to the distribution wires that bring into homes and businesses. Asked if the shootings had made Duke re-examine how it protects substations, a spokeswoman said the company wouldn’t discuss specific security measures.

“We have multiple layers of security across our system that allow us to monitor and protect critical infrastructure,” the spokeswoman, Logan Kureczka, wrote in an email. “As the largest grid operator in the country, our responsibility to protect the power grid is paramount, and our security evolves as threats do.”

In a statement earlier this month, the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council, which describes itself as the “principal liaison between leadership in the federal government and in the electric power sector,” said investor-owned electric companies, electric cooperatives and public power utilities “continuously monitor and prepare for threats to the grid and other infrastructure.”

The organization, which coordinates efforts to guard against threats to critical infrastructure to improve the reliability and resilience of the grid, said it was working with law enforcement investigating the attacks.

“Understanding what happened in North Carolina will be important to minimize future threats and to keep our industry’s defenses at the forefront,” the organization said .

FERC Commissioner Mark Christie, a former Virginia utility regulator, said attacks on transformers , the drum-shaped devices on utility poles that lower the voltage before electricity is delivered to residences and businesses, are relatively common.

“They’re vulnerable to a drunk with a gun and an attitude. We have a lot of incidents of that. That’s not unusual,” he said. “The substations are a different ballgame. … A transformer knocks out a block or two. A substation, several tens of thousands of people.”

Noting that it was likely that NERC would come back with a recommendation to upgrade security standards, Christie said he hoped the Department of Energy would find a way to use grid resilience money from the bipartisan infrastructure law to lessen the blow for electric ratepayers.

“It’s going to cost money and I hope this doesn’t all flow through to ratepayers,” he said.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Trump’s nonsense wins yet another news cycle

This commentary originally appeared in the Louisiana Illuminator. Former President Donald Trump has a true knack for keeping himself very relevant in the political news realm, despite mounting data and dialogue that indicate his chance of getting back to the White House is shrinking. Trump’s latest instance of headline-grabbing folderol involves his recent statement on […] The post Trump’s nonsense wins yet another news cycle appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert is more dangerous than ever

Colorado Democrats have been so consumed with celebrating their abundant success and historic claim on power after last month’s midterm elections that scant attention has been paid to a massive loss among all the wins. Voters in the 3rd Congressional District returned Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to Congress. Plenty of coverage followed her unexpectedly close […] The post Lauren Boebert is more dangerous than ever appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.  The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Springs police accused of excessive force against Black man they beat during traffic stop

Civil rights attorneys are calling for a criminal investigation into a group of Colorado Springs police officers who the attorneys say brutally beat their client during a traffic stop.  Body camera footage from the Oct. 9 arrest of Dalvin Gadson, a 29-year-old Black veteran, shows the original responding officer calling for backup shortly after pulling […] The post Colorado Springs police accused of excessive force against Black man they beat during traffic stop appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Suspect in the Club Q shooting faces hate crimes charges — what exactly are they?

This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. The 22-year-old suspected shooter at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, who allegedly killed five and injured dozens faces five counts of murder and hate crimes charges. Hate crimes are known as “bias-motivated” crimes in Colorado. The charges against the shooter are still preliminary, although Colorado […] The post Suspect in the Club Q shooting faces hate crimes charges — what exactly are they? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Republicans appeared to have at least three of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices on their side Wednesday in a case that could determine the future of elections nationwide, and leave decisions about federal elections in the hands of state legislatures and beyond the reach of state courts.  The Supreme Court […] The post Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Enough power in a heat wave in 2025? State officials wonder.

This commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots. It got hot last summer across Colorado. Denver had 67 days of temperature that hit 90 and above, the third most in a century and a half of thermometer-watching. What if it got much hotter, say 115 degrees for several days? And instead of being relatively isolated, like […] The post Enough power in a heat wave in 2025? State officials wonder. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Arrest affidavit unsealed in Club Q shooting case

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the 22-year-old suspect in last month’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, entered the popular LGBTQ nightclub clad in body armor and wielding an AR-15 rifle and “opened fire indiscriminately” on club patrons, investigators alleged in newly unsealed documents. Aldrich was formally charged Tuesday on more than 300 counts including […] The post Arrest affidavit unsealed in Club Q shooting case appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Leadership shuffle for Colorado political parties underway

As Democrats and Republicans in Colorado prepare to choose new party leadership, candidates have begun to emerge while at least one executive plans to leave her post. Morgan Carroll will not seek reelection as chair of the Colorado Democratic Party next year, stepping down as leader after six years that will end with large Democratic […] The post Leadership shuffle for Colorado political parties underway appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Club Q survivors at U.S. House hearing denounce anti-LGBTQ rhetoric

Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Club Q survivors at U.S. House hearing denounce anti-LGBTQ rhetoric appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

El Paso DA, sheriff defend actions relating to Club Q suspect’s 2021 bomb-threat arrest

In a lengthy and combative press conference Thursday, the lead prosecutor in the case against the alleged Club Q shooter defended his office’s handling of a prior incident in which the suspect vowed to stockpile guns and explosives and become “the next mass killer.” Michael Allen, the 4th Judicial District attorney, accused “the media and […] The post El Paso DA, sheriff defend actions relating to Club Q suspect’s 2021 bomb-threat arrest appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation

Members of a U.S. House committee disagreed at a Tuesday hearing about whether more aggressive federal regulation would have protected customers from the collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX and the alleged fraud of its founder, Samuel Bankman-Fried. Lawmakers at the four-hour House Financial Services Committee hearing appeared to view the unfolding scandal around Bankman-Fried, arrested […] The post FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress

The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures seen as boons to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of the last […] The post Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
OREGON STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky

The U.S. House moved Wednesday to avoid an economically disastrous nationwide rail strike, voting to codify an agreement that members of some unions had already rejected and separately add paid sick leave that workers had demanded. The two-track approach allows Democrats to avert a strike that could cost the U.S. economy up to $2 billion […] The post U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
IOWA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Anti-abortion ordinance introduced in Pueblo city council could test new state protections

The Pueblo City Council is considering an ordinance that, if passed, would make it more difficult for an incoming abortion provider to receive medication and supplies, but there is doubt it would hold up in court against Colorado’s new abortion access statute. The proposed ordinance, introduced by first-term council member Regina Maestri, is a response […] The post Anti-abortion ordinance introduced in Pueblo city council could test new state protections appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Newsline

Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive

WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Questions about Colorado’s second largest utility

Grocery stores have been consolidating. With utilities, the opposite is happening. We’re seeing some of them start to come apart. Specifically in question is whether Colorado’s second-largest electrical provider, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, will survive this great pivot in how we produce and consume electricity. Xcel Energy, Colorado’s largest utility, seems secure in its business […] The post Questions about Colorado’s second largest utility appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy

Scientists at a U.S. national laboratory announced Tuesday that they achieved fusion ignition, a breakthrough decades in the making that could have major implications for clean energy.  Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco said that on Dec. 5, for the first time anywhere in the world, they managed to produce more […] The post Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
LIVERMORE, CA
Colorado Newsline

U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to codify an agreement the White House brokered between rail unions and freight companies in order to avoid a catastrophic rail strike, but fell short of enough votes to include paid sick leave for workers. The Senate backed the rail deal on an 80-15 vote and rejected […] The post U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy