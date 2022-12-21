Stock investors have gotten a harsh reminder in 2022 of what a typical bear market looks like. Major stock indexes have fallen sharply and stayed at depressed levels throughout the year. Heading into the last week of 2022, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down 19% since the end of 2021. Many of the roughly 500 stocks that make up the index have seen losses that were far worse.

16 HOURS AGO