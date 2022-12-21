ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These 2 S&P 500 Stocks Have Doubled in 2022

Stock investors have gotten a harsh reminder in 2022 of what a typical bear market looks like. Major stock indexes have fallen sharply and stayed at depressed levels throughout the year. Heading into the last week of 2022, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down 19% since the end of 2021. Many of the roughly 500 stocks that make up the index have seen losses that were far worse.
5 Cheap Blue-Chip Stocks Under $15 to Buy Now

Cheap blue-chip stocks under $15 are always worth a look when you’re expanding your portfolio. Blue-chip stocks have something many investors are seeking in this volatile market: Stability. Blue chips represent larger firms with higher market capitalizations as a group. They also tend to have longer track records, meaning they have weathered the ups and downs of business cyclicality over the long term.
Gene Munster on what's next for Tesla stock

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster looks at what's in store for Tesla's stock after another down day. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Mike Khouw, Courtney Garcia, Victoria Fernandez and Steve Grasso.

