Pennsylvania State

Report: Festive ‘Drops’ Planned In Central Pennsylvania

WHTM is reporting on several festive ‘drops’ in Central PA:. Gettysburg is starting a new tradition with the raising of Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat in Lincoln Square. The evening will also include music starting at 6 p.m., family activities, food trucks, vendors, and fireworks. Harrisburg strawberry drop.
HARRISBURG, PA
Update: Two Utilities React to Cold Snap, UGI, and PJM

UNDATED – Two separate utilities had different calls for conservation during the cold snap. PJM, the eastern US electric interconnection issued a call for conservation Friday, when temperatures were in the single digits. Christmas Day, they said the ‘call for conservation’ had expired and they thanked customers for reducing electricity use.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

