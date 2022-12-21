Read full article on original website
wkok.com
Report: Festive ‘Drops’ Planned In Central Pennsylvania
WHTM is reporting on several festive ‘drops’ in Central PA:. Gettysburg is starting a new tradition with the raising of Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat in Lincoln Square. The evening will also include music starting at 6 p.m., family activities, food trucks, vendors, and fireworks. Harrisburg strawberry drop.
PA Gasoline Prices Down Since Last Month but Still Higher Than in 2021
PENNSYLVANIA – Once again, topping off the gas tank is less of a financial hit this week . . . GasBuddy said prices at the pump continue to drop statewide, down 7.4 cents/gallon this week to an average of $3.59. GasBuddy also said the national average is $3.05, down...
Update: Two Utilities React to Cold Snap, UGI, and PJM
UNDATED – Two separate utilities had different calls for conservation during the cold snap. PJM, the eastern US electric interconnection issued a call for conservation Friday, when temperatures were in the single digits. Christmas Day, they said the ‘call for conservation’ had expired and they thanked customers for reducing electricity use.
