Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
getnews.info
Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions
Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
hendersonville.com
City of Hendersonville Offers Safety Reminders for the Holidays
With extremely low temperatures in the forecast, the City of Hendersonville reminds the community of ways to stay safe this holiday weekend. If the forecast holds true, the city is anticipating favorable conditions for black ice on the roads Friday morning. Public Works crews will be on standby to react to issues if they form, but motorists are encouraged to drive with caution if they must travel on Friday. Rain in the forecast followed by cold temperatures limits the crew’s ability to pretreat the roads as brine would be washed away before ice-causing conditions occur.
hendersonville.com
City Offices Closed in Observance of Christmas Dec. 23-27
The City of Hendersonville government offices will be closed on Friday, December 23; Monday, December 26; and Tuesday, December 27, in observance of Christmas. City offices will also be closed Monday, January 2, for New Year’s Day. No garbage, recycling, brush, or leaf collection will take place on Friday,...
FOX Carolina
What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
Smoky Mountain News
Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?
Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
Hallmark Channel unwraps ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ in Asheville
Hallmark Channel is already looking ahead to the next season.
Arctic blast moves into Upstate, Western NC ahead of Christmas
A strong arctic cold front is moving across the United States, which means Christmas in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will feel more like Christmas, just without the snow.
WLOS.com
Hundreds without electricity in Macon County as bitter cold envelops the area
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Macon County residents were still without power Friday afternoon as a blast of Arctic air ushered dangerously cold air into Western North Carolina. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, there were 34 outages in Macon County as of 4:30 p.m., leaving 1,323...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
WLOS.com
McDowell County to get $6 million in grants toward affordable housing
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County is receiving a total of $6 million in grants aimed at providing affordable transitional housing and helping some county residents stay in their homes. The grants totaling $950,000 and $5 million are directed at two different, yet related, needs in the community....
FOX Carolina
Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-507-211645- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0009.221222T0000Z-221222T1400Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort,. and Chimney Rock State Park. 339 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7...
kentuckytoday.com
Encouraging others, staying active is the plan for former pastor
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (BP) – As of last Sunday, Don Wilton may no longer be the pastor of First Baptist Church. But he has no affection for a certain word. It’s one he would like to see … well, retired. “The word ‘retirement’ is very unfortunate and non-existent...
WLOS.com
EBCI medical marijuana program to begin selling in 2023 - here's what you need to know
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — In 2023, if you qualify, you will be able to buy small amounts of medicinal marijuana within 50 miles of Asheville. After more than a year of preparation, the Qualla Boundary will begin dispensing medicinal marijuana in 2023. News 13 walks you through the five...
FOX Carolina
I-85 reopens after crash causes backup in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Holiday travelers on Interstate 85 headed north Friday afternoon hit a traffic backup, but the interstate has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-85NB near mile marker 54 around 3:20 p.m. The left two lanes were blocked due to the crash.
FOX Carolina
SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
