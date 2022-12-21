Read full article on original website
Encore: 10 strangers come together for a life-changing kidney swap
Ten people took part earlier this year in an interconnected kidney swap at Houston Methodist Hospital. An up-close look at a live-saving juggling act. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Books We Love: Fiction recommendations from 2022
From NPR's Books We Love list, we hear about three novels and a collection of short stories: "Less Is Lost,""The Confessions of Matthew Strong,""If I Survive You," and "Thank You For Listening."
A group's work to help migrants who were sent to Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve
Late last night here in Washington, D.C., where temperatures were well below freezing, several buses of migrants traveling from Texas were dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence. While no state leader has confirmed their involvement, the drop-off is similar to recent actions made by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a way of drawing attention to the White House's immigration policies. One of the organizations on the ground who met with the migrants last night was Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, a collection of aid groups helping migrants in Washington, D.C. Amy Fischer is a core organizer with the network, and she was on the ground last night as migrants arrived in D.C. Amy Fischer, welcome to the program.
The National Security Agency revamps its museum, revealing secrets
Until the mid-1970s, the average American had no clue the National Security Agency even existed. Now the NSA is in its 70th year and unveiling renovations inside its public museum near agency headquarters in Maryland. NPR's Jenna McLaughlin got a tour. VINCE HOUGHTON: I'm still not used to them opening...
A seemingly surprising factor in inflation? Immigration
Washington remains at a standstill on immigration reform as migrants continue to make their way to the southern border. Meanwhile, inflation remains stubbornly high in the U.S., and there's a tight labor market. There is a notion that loosening restrictions on immigration is one way to help fight inflation. Daniel Costa is director of immigration law and policy research for the Economic Policy Institute, and he joins us now. Welcome.
Encore: Author Erica Perl on her book, 'The Ninth Night of Hanukkah'
Last night was the eighth and final night of Hanukkah. Children's book author Erica Perl imagines, what if there were nine? A couple years ago, I spoke with her about her picture book "The Ninth Night Of Hanukkah." In the story, Rachel and Max move into a new apartment with their parents. They can't find the box that has the family's menorah, dreidel and other stuff for the holiday. So what do they do?
Mall of America's first Asian American Santa Claus shares hope and love
There was a fatal shooting last night at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., the largest mall in America. Just as people were getting some last-minute shopping in, a 19-year-old was killed inside a Nordstrom. For that teenager's family and for countless other families across the country, Christmas can be a hard holiday to celebrate for whatever reason. Allan Sui recognizes that Christmas can be heavy for some folks, and he's trying to do what he can to make it a little lighter.
In Odesa, Ukrainians celebrate Hanukkah in a city without power
Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have left millions of people without power. Without electricity, the difficult circumstances of everyday living - it gives new meaning to the Jewish Festival of Lights. NPR's Tim Mak shows us how they're celebrating Hanukkah in the southern port city of Odesa. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Actor Bill Nighy on the movie 'Living'
"Living" is a film that began as a story written by Tolstoy in 1886. It was refreshed and retold by the filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1952 in his movie, "Ikiru." Now a new version's in theaters from the director, Oliver Hermanus, with the screenplay by the Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro. But Bill Nighy makes "Living" all his own, starring as a senior bureaucrat who confronts an illness, the end, and life. Bill Nighy, the star of "Living," joins us from London. Thanks so much for being with us.
Hip-hop artist Shaanan Streett writes about unity and division in diverse Jerusalem
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Singing in non-English language). ESTRIN: Tonight is the last night of the holiday. The other night, I watched people light menorahs outside their homes with actual oil and wicks, like the olden days. I was walking around with an Israeli hip-hop artist, Sha'anan Streett. SHA'ANAN STREETT: This...
Director Martika Ramirez Escobar on her debut movie, 'Leonor Will Never Die'
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with director Martika Ramirez Escobar about her debut movie, "Leonor Will Never Die."
All appears idyllic in 'Women Talking,' except for what none of the women has said — until now
All it took for the classic jury room drama "12 Angry Men" to grab its audience was spirited debate about a crime. The new film "Women Talking" also has a spirited debate about a crime. And critic Bob Mondello says you wouldn't be wrong if you called it "Eight Angry Women."
A closer look at the practice of billing parents for their child's foster care
When parents go through periods of crisis and their children are at risk, the state steps in. Kids go to foster care. A judge tells parents all the things they need to do to get their kids back. For mothers and fathers, it's often a confusing process, especially in one state where NPR investigative correspondent Joseph Shapiro found that parents can follow the court-ordered steps and still lose their children forever.
Turmoil on social media sites is driving users to smaller, more private alternatives
There has been a lot of upheaval in the social media industry in 2022. Beyond the chaos at Twitter under Elon Musk, Facebook is trying to pivot to the metaverse and economic pressures are squeezing Silicon Valley. So let's talk about all this with NPR's Shannon Bond. Hi, Shannon. SHANNON...
2022 has seen celebrity gossip become mainstream news. But why?
In 2022, a lot of what we might have once considered celebrity gossip were big stories in mainstream news. CHRIS ROCK: Wow. Will Smith just smacked the [expletive] out of me. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: To the other major headline late today, the verdict to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial - a seven-person jury siding with Johnny Depp.
Cozying up to the perfect movie is a holiday conundrum
It's that time of year when all the big, Oscar-baity (ph) films come out, and the hot indie movies get some shine. And it's also the time of year when you might have some time on your hands with friends and family and want to spend some time watching a movie. But which movie? I used to be far more adventurous in my movie-watching habits - you know, in my annoying teen years, cutting class to go see the latest foreign flick at some art house theater near me, like the Angelika or whatever. But lately, I've been in a movie-watching rut, you know, just watching stuff for work or crossing the latest Marvel thing off my list. I worked with the folks at NPR's Life Kit team to get some advice on how to be a little more intentional about my film habits and figure out that ever-present question - so what should I watch next?
It was shocking to see the speed COVID was spreading, American expat in China says
All right. So how are people living in China under the new COVID policies? Rebecca Kanthor is an American expatriate living with her family in Shanghai. REBECCA KANTHOR: My children have dressed up for their radio interview, OK?. LEO: I got glasses. KANTHOR: Yeah? OK. LEONA: And I got a...
Many people are celebrating Kwanzaa — we'll find out what's on the menu
It is officially Kwanzaa season. The weeklong celebration of African American culture and heritage runs through New Year's Day. Traditionally, the holiday is celebrated with candle lighting and reflecting on the principles of Kwanzaa, like creativity and self-determination. But what do you eat on Kwanzaa? Tonya Hopkins and Kenya Parham have some delicious suggestions. They are the creators of a new online miniseries for the Food Network called "The Kwanzaa Menu." And you two know one another.
How to make space for fun in life
When was the last time you had fun - not just like, oh, I saw a funny TikTok, that was fun, but true fun, like when you'd run around playing tag with friends as a kid?. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) CATHERINE PRICE: We are out of practice when it...
Lecrae raps about Jesus and Christianity on his new mixtape 'Church Clothes 4'
LECRAE: (Rapping) I got arrested, was immature. Being a rebellious, kind of mischievous kid, didn't grow up with his father and started asking some questions about purpose, about life. And that led me down a religious journey. And that's where I heard the message of Christ and was - you know, had a spiritual transformation.
