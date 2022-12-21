Read full article on original website
wkok.com
HFG: Northumberland Woman Struggles, Fundraising Continues
wkok.com
HFG: Medical Issues, Food Costs, Make Holidays Tough for Woman
NORTHUMBERLAND – A Northumberland mother of two children is dealing with a seizure disorder that makes her incapable of driving or walking to work. Deanna Herold, 33, has been “struggling for a few years now,” but now, after being diagnosed, is now able to receive SSI benefits. She has also been receiving medications that are helping control seizures, she said. Even buying basics, like milk, for her is a struggle, financially. “I am lactose intolerant. I pay more for a half gallon of milk than most people pay for a gallon of regular milk,” she said.
wkok.com
Report: Festive ‘Drops’ Planned In Central Pennsylvania
WHTM is reporting on several festive ‘drops’ in Central PA:. Gettysburg is starting a new tradition with the raising of Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat in Lincoln Square. The evening will also include music starting at 6 p.m., family activities, food trucks, vendors, and fireworks. Harrisburg strawberry drop.
Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
travelawaits.com
How This Quaint Pennsylvania Town Became Known As The Town That Saved Christmas
Pennsylvania has an abundance of quaint small towns; many make you feel like you are in a Hallmark Movie when you visit. But there is one small town in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, called “The Town That Saved Christmas.” Wellsboro is a quintessential Christmas village nestled in the Allegheny Mountains along Route 6 and is home to an extraordinary holiday story you may not be aware of.
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
WOLF
Benefit for the family of Amanda Miller, a mother who tragically passed
BERWICK,COLUMBIA CO.(WOLF) — A Nescopeck mother passed away in a car accident on December 5th while taking her son to see Santa. A benefit for the family of Amanda Miller is being held this Friday in Berwick to help support the family. The community is gathering in support of...
wkok.com
Dr. Maffei: Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Still Near Capacity
DANVILLE – Though there’s been some slight improvement, the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville is still near full capacity during the winter viral surge among pediatric patients. After reporting it was at 98% capacity last month, the hospital says it’s somewhere between 90-95% full, with only one bed left in its PICU.
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Suspects steals thousands in cash from laundromat
Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview continue to investigate a burglary at a Centre County laundromat in which the suspects got away with close to $8,000. According to Crimewatch, two white males stole approximately $7,900 in cash when they broke into The Sparkling Laundry Lounge at 128 N. Front Street in Philipsburg. Police say the thieves broke into the lounge between 10 p.m. Nov. 29 and 4:30 a.m. the next day, causing $3,500 in damage. ...
Say goodbye to Bucknell's modular units
Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media. The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post. The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for December 24th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 68, of Landingville, passed away Friday, December 23rd, at his residencs with his family by his side. Martin was born in Pottsville, PA on September 27, 1954, a son of the late Hattie (Zimmerman) Luckenbille and Raymond Luckenbill. He was the...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M
A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
wkok.com
Northumberland County Police: Avoid Buzzed Driving
SUNBURY – Police throughout Northumberland County are warning residents now to make a plan to avoid buzzed and/or drunk driving during the holidays. Officers remind residents Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving, even if you’ve had one alcoholic beverage. Officers say residents should call a taxi or a sober...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
wkok.com
PennDOT: Flagging on Grangers Road Today for CSVT Work
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Flagging will begin soon along Grangers Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County as work on the CSVT southern section continues. PennDOT says work will begin Tuesday (12/27) between Route 15 and Park Road. PennDOT says flaggers will control traffic at a recently constructed truck...
20 years later: Christmas Eve killer still on death row
Twenty years after a triple murder in Middletown, the man convicted of the crime remains on death row. Where does Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro stand on the issue of capital punishment?
Property owner charged with stalking tenants
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
