Lewisburg, PA

NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
wkok.com

HFG: Medical Issues, Food Costs, Make Holidays Tough for Woman

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Northumberland mother of two children is dealing with a seizure disorder that makes her incapable of driving or walking to work. Deanna Herold, 33, has been “struggling for a few years now,” but now, after being diagnosed, is now able to receive SSI benefits. She has also been receiving medications that are helping control seizures, she said. Even buying basics, like milk, for her is a struggle, financially. “I am lactose intolerant. I pay more for a half gallon of milk than most people pay for a gallon of regular milk,” she said.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
wkok.com

Report: Festive ‘Drops’ Planned In Central Pennsylvania

WHTM is reporting on several festive ‘drops’ in Central PA:. Gettysburg is starting a new tradition with the raising of Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat in Lincoln Square. The evening will also include music starting at 6 p.m., family activities, food trucks, vendors, and fireworks. Harrisburg strawberry drop.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
travelawaits.com

How This Quaint Pennsylvania Town Became Known As The Town That Saved Christmas

Pennsylvania has an abundance of quaint small towns; many make you feel like you are in a Hallmark Movie when you visit. But there is one small town in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, called “The Town That Saved Christmas.” Wellsboro is a quintessential Christmas village nestled in the Allegheny Mountains along Route 6 and is home to an extraordinary holiday story you may not be aware of.
WELLSBORO, PA
wkok.com

Dr. Maffei: Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Still Near Capacity

DANVILLE – Though there’s been some slight improvement, the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville is still near full capacity during the winter viral surge among pediatric patients. After reporting it was at 98% capacity last month, the hospital says it’s somewhere between 90-95% full, with only one bed left in its PICU.
DANVILLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspects steals thousands in cash from laundromat

Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview continue to investigate a burglary at a Centre County laundromat in which the suspects got away with close to $8,000. According to Crimewatch, two white males stole approximately $7,900 in cash when they broke into The Sparkling Laundry Lounge at 128 N. Front Street in Philipsburg. Police say the thieves broke into the lounge between 10 p.m. Nov. 29 and 4:30 a.m. the next day, causing $3,500 in damage. ...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Say goodbye to Bucknell's modular units

Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media. The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post. The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital...
LEWISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for December 24th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 68, of Landingville, passed away Friday, December 23rd, at his residencs with his family by his side. Martin was born in Pottsville, PA on September 27, 1954, a son of the late Hattie (Zimmerman) Luckenbille and Raymond Luckenbill. He was the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M

A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Northumberland County Police: Avoid Buzzed Driving

SUNBURY – Police throughout Northumberland County are warning residents now to make a plan to avoid buzzed and/or drunk driving during the holidays. Officers remind residents Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving, even if you’ve had one alcoholic beverage. Officers say residents should call a taxi or a sober...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

PennDOT: Flagging on Grangers Road Today for CSVT Work

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Flagging will begin soon along Grangers Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County as work on the CSVT southern section continues. PennDOT says work will begin Tuesday (12/27) between Route 15 and Park Road. PennDOT says flaggers will control traffic at a recently constructed truck...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Property owner charged with stalking tenants

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

