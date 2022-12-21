ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
triad-city-beat.com

New incentives aim to move the needle on blood donations

This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News on Dec 19. Story by Michelle Crouch. Co-published with Charlotte Ledger. Last month, my daughter Rosie got an urgent email from The Blood Connection, one of three organizations that collect blood in Charlotte. “BONUS $50!!! BLOOD DRIVE URGENT NEED!!” screamed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
beckerspayer.com

4 payers named among best IT workplaces in 2023

BCBS North Carolina has the best IT department to work for in 2023, according to Computerworld. The 29th annual survey was released Dec. 13, with questions sent to nominated organizations in June. The survey consisted of 52 questions and six categories: DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) practices; IT turnover, promotions and growth; IT retention and engagement programs; remote/hybrid working; benefits and perks; and training and career development opportunities.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckerspayer.com

North Carolina Medicaid disenrollment settlement could be model for other states

A settlement to prevent North Carolina Medicaid beneficiaries from being unfairly disenrolled could be a roadmap for other states, as they brace for mass Medicaid disenrollment, NC Health News reported Dec. 21. In 2017, the state became overwhelmed with Medicaid reapplications, and many people's applications expired before state workers could...
WRAL

Vet carefully before investing in home solar panels

The solar industry asks for a big investment and promises big returns, but there's little regulation in North Carolina to make sure those promises are kept. The solar industry asks for a big investment and promises big returns, but there's little regulation in North Carolina to make sure those promises are kept.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

Opinion: Patients Deserve More Choice Of Hospitals

RALEIGH — Asheville’s Mission Hospital will soon have a new competitor in Western North Carolina. That’s good news: when a single hospital system dominates a market, that rarely works to the advantage of patients, employers, or physicians. The bad news here, however, is that it was a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Chronicle

Though NC governor maintains veto power, activists and physicians remain wary of future of abortion access

Ahead of the midterm elections, student groups and physicians were preparing for the possibility of an abortion ban in North Carolina. But after Republicans fell just one House seat short of a supermajority, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper held onto his veto power over bills that pass the General Assembly. After all the votes were counted, Gov. Cooper still holds veto power over Republican backed bills from the legislative branch.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1. The law will further reduce the rate to 3.99% in 2027 and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

North Carolina Governor Says There’s ‘Opportunity’ To Legalize Medical Marijuana In 2023, Also Reiterating Support For Broader Decriminalization

The governor of North Carolina says he thinks a medical marijuana legalization bill “has an opportunity to pass” in the upcoming legislative session, and he also reiterated his support for broader decriminalization of cannabis possession, noting racial disparities in enforcement. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) briefly spoke about the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy