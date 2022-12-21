Read full article on original website
It was shocking to see the speed COVID was spreading, American expat in China says
All right. So how are people living in China under the new COVID policies? Rebecca Kanthor is an American expatriate living with her family in Shanghai. REBECCA KANTHOR: My children have dressed up for their radio interview, OK?. LEO: I got glasses. KANTHOR: Yeah? OK. LEONA: And I got a...
A group's work to help migrants who were sent to Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve
Late last night here in Washington, D.C., where temperatures were well below freezing, several buses of migrants traveling from Texas were dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence. While no state leader has confirmed their involvement, the drop-off is similar to recent actions made by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a way of drawing attention to the White House's immigration policies. One of the organizations on the ground who met with the migrants last night was Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, a collection of aid groups helping migrants in Washington, D.C. Amy Fischer is a core organizer with the network, and she was on the ground last night as migrants arrived in D.C. Amy Fischer, welcome to the program.
China hospitals ‘extremely busy’ amid surging wave of Covid infections
Chinese hospitals were under intense pressure as a surging wave of Covid-19 infections strained resources in the last major country to move towards treating the virus as endemic. In an abrupt change of policy, China earlier this month began dismantling the world’s strictest Covid regime of lockdowns and extensive testing,...
A seemingly surprising factor in inflation? Immigration
Washington remains at a standstill on immigration reform as migrants continue to make their way to the southern border. Meanwhile, inflation remains stubbornly high in the U.S., and there's a tight labor market. There is a notion that loosening restrictions on immigration is one way to help fight inflation. Daniel Costa is director of immigration law and policy research for the Economic Policy Institute, and he joins us now. Welcome.
