Late last night here in Washington, D.C., where temperatures were well below freezing, several buses of migrants traveling from Texas were dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence. While no state leader has confirmed their involvement, the drop-off is similar to recent actions made by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a way of drawing attention to the White House's immigration policies. One of the organizations on the ground who met with the migrants last night was Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, a collection of aid groups helping migrants in Washington, D.C. Amy Fischer is a core organizer with the network, and she was on the ground last night as migrants arrived in D.C. Amy Fischer, welcome to the program.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO