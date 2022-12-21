ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

2022 NFL playoffs: Which teams can clinch in Week 16?

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lm7b_0jptBKzj00

The sugarplums of playoffs are dancing in the heads of select fanbases throughout the NFL. Week 16 presents more opportunities for teams to clinch or improve their positioning in the postseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs already won the AFC West. They will get a home playoff game.

The Buffalo Bills are assured a spot in the postseason for the fourth straight year, but they have not locked up the division.

The Philadelphia Eagles similarly have a playoff berth, but can secure the division and No. 1 seed in the NFC this week.

The Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North and will get a home playoff game. The same can be said for the San Francisco 49ers and their winning the NFC West.

The Dallas Cowboys are also in the postseason.

Here is a look at the scenarios for playoff qualification and more in Week 16.

Baltimore Ravens — secure a playoff berth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJMpX_0jptBKzj00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens — Sat., Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

The Ravens (9-5) can’t just get in with a win. They also need a Miami Dolphins loss or tie plus either a New England Patriots loss or tie, or a New York Jets loss or tie. They can also get in with a win and a Patriots loss or tie plus a Jets loss or tie. Basically the Ravens and two AFC East teams not named the Buffalo Bills have to loss or tie.

Here is a list of the seven insane scenarios where the Ravens can tie and get in, but only if any one of these other combination happens:

  1. BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR
  2. BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win OR
  3. BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + NYJ tie OR
  4. BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win OR
  5. BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR
  6. BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win OR
  7. NE loss + NYJ loss + CLE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + TEN loss or tie + LAC win

Buffalo Bills — win the AFC East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glIgc_0jptBKzj00
(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears — Sat., Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Basically the Bills win or the Dolphins lose or tie and that hands the AFC East to Buffalo.

Cincinnati Bengals — secure a playoff berth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urBHs_0jptBKzj00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots — Sat., Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

The Bengals can settle on a playoff berth with either a win or a Jets tie or loss.

Los Angeles Chargers — secure a playoff berth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6LxE_0jptBKzj00
Joe Rondone/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts — Mon., Dec. 26, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Justin Herbert can finally see the postseason, but the Chargers need to win and get a little more help.

The first part of the equation is the Las Vegas Raiders have to lose or tie.

Then, either the the Patriots lose and the Jets lose, or the Patriots lose, the Jets tie, and the Dolphins lose, or the Patriots tie, the Jets lose, and the Dolphins lose.

New York Giants — secure a playoff berth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXMWs_0jptBKzj00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings — Sat., Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

The Giants have to win and also get a little magic from elsewhere.

The first scenario involves Washington losing and the Detroit Lions losing.

The second involves a Washington loss and the Seattle Seahawks losing.

The third scenario that doesn’t involve Washington would need the Lions and Seahawks to both lose.

Philadelphia Eagles — win NFC East, lock up home-field advantage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKKSe_0jptBKzj00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys — Sat., Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

The Eagles win and Santa Claus comes to Philly with the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

If the Eagles want to take the scenic route, they need to tie and the Vikings to either lose or tie.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surging Packers can still be eliminated two different ways in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games and are now in a terrific position – even at 7-8 – to steal a playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. As we outlined here, the Packers only need three results to clinch a playoff berth: Wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and one more Commanders loss (to either Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys). In another scenario, only four results are required: Wins over the Vikings and Lions and losses by the New York Giants to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game

The Los Angeles Rams absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Randy Gregory didn’t seem to take the loss very well. After the game, he and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into it on the field during postgame handshakes. Gregory was in Aboushi’s ear as the two were walking among the crowd, and after Aboushi shook another Broncos player’s hand, they got in each other’s face.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See how Kellen Moore stole sneaky run, allows Cowboys to turn tide vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could not run the football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Running the rock has rarely been an issue for the club in 2022, but they occasionally have a harder time against teams familiar with their attack. In Week 4 against Washington the backs were limited to 55 yards on 27 carries. In Week 16’s win, the backs were only able to 74 yards on 25 carries. The only player able to produce much of a ground game was quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 41 yards on just six carries.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announces transfer to the Big 12

Former Tigers tight end Kole Taylor announced his next stop on Sunday. He’ll be heading to the new-look Big 12 to join the West Virginia Mountaineers. The junior from Grand Junction, Colorado, heads to Morgantown after appearing in 32 games in three years with seven starts. He was a role player and made a minor contribution in the passing game, totaling 159 yards and a touchdown on 17 catches during his team in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy