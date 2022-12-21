Weather Alert: Storm Late Thursday Night And Friday

Good Thursday Morning

Our weather will stay dry now through most of the daylight hours on Thursday

We are tracking an intensifying storm that will impact travel across the eastern third of the country including here in the Northeast in the next several days.

Our area will see strong, damaging winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding . A “High Wind Warning” has been issued for all of southeastern New England, with the potential for gusts to reach 60 mph. Be prepared for some power outages with this storm very “late” Thursday night and into Friday

Increasing clouds on Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s. Light rain moves in after 5PM, turning widespread and heavy at times later Thursday night.

THURSDAY MORNING 9:00AM

THURSDAY EVENING 7:00PM

STORMY WEATHER: Heavy Rain, Strong Wind “Late” Thursday Night Into Friday

Wind-driven rain with damaging gusts is likely by early Friday morning. The center of the storm is expected to track over the Great Lakes, this will initially put us on the “warmer side” of the storm system. with rain and wind. Temperatures are forecast to soar to near 60° by 7 AM Friday morning before rapidly falling by late day and evening as the storm pulls away. Behind the storm it will turn SHARPLY colder Friday night and into Christmas Weekend

PRE-DAWN FRIDAY 5:00AM

Windswept heavy rain along with damaging wind gusts

Most of the rain is wrapped up by 4PM on Friday. A brief change to a few snow showers is expected as a blast of cold air moves in Friday evening and night

Impacts:

Slow travel, potential flight delays/cancellations. Ferry service interruptions

Localized street flooding

Potential coastal flooding at high tide Friday A.M.

Scattered wind damage and power outages

COASTAL FLOOD WATCH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING

In addition to heavy rain leading to street flooding, some coastal flooding is possible during the Friday morning high tide (Between 6-8AM). At this point, minor flooding is likely with the potential for pockets of moderate flooding . Large waves and dangerous surf are expected Friday morning…stay away from rocks and jetties

CHRISTMAS EVE/CHRISTMAS DAY: Windy, Dry, And Frigid

Dry skies return for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (The exception will be some ocean effect snow showers on the Cape and Islands). The big story for the weekend will be the frigid temperatures and blustery winds. In fact, gusts to 45 mph are still possible on Saturday. That could slow power restoration efforts. Clear skies are expected for Christmas Eve night. Other than some turbulence in the sky, Santa shouldn’t have any trouble making his way around our area. .

Wind chills on Christmas Eve night and Christmas Morning will be in the single digits. Sunshine and brisk winds continue on Christmas Day with highs in the upper 20s.

