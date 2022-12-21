ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 25, 2022) – Two persons were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning between Allendale and Grand Haven. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 120th Avenue near Winans Street at 11:40 AM. That was where a northbound SUV, driven by a 61-year-old Robinson Township man, was going “at a speed greater than he was able to control his vehicle,” Dill said in a department statement. The SUV spun sideways and into the path of a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 62-year-old Spring Lake man, who couldn’t avoid colliding with the SUV on its passenger door side..

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO