One of the coldest Christmas storms in modern memory has left at least 63 people dead across the United States, according to a tally by NBC News.Winter storm Elliott’s icy bite saw temperatures plunge to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, and wrought havoc on Christmas travel plans.Authorities in western New York reported more than 30 deaths in the Buffalo area alone, which was smothered by four feet of snow. Several people were found dead in their cars after becoming stranded in whiteout conditions.New York governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, said: “It is [like]...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO