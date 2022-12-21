Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
BEAMS PLUS and Engineered Garments Battle the Cold in the Reversible Field Fur Coat
For over 20 years, BEAMS PLUS has cemented itself as a leader in the field of collaborations for its eye on quality, style and utility. For its latest partnership, the Japanese label worked with Engineered Garments on a new coat well-suited for the frigid winter that has descended on much of the world.
hypebeast.com
Porsche’s ‘Soul Electrified: The Current Within’ Gallery Event at HBX Was a Celebration of Art and Innovation
Porsche recently held a gallery event at concept retail space HBX New York to celebrate the launch of its Soul Electrified: The Current Within artworks. The digitally rendered pieces, made in collaboration with artists Rodolfo Hernandez, Travis Brothers and Isha Dipika Walia, were displayed on massive lightboxes that fully showcased the intricate detailing achieved to create these awe-inspiring visuals. Porsche took over the entirety of HBX’s third floor where guests were treated to light bites, cocktails and music provided by New York’s own DJ Niara Sterling.
hypebeast.com
London-Based Aeliza Wants You to "Think More" With Its Latest Collection
London-based label AELIZA has just presented its last capsule and this time, the collection has come alongside a new docuseries which follows Juri Muller, a 22-year-old painter from Peckham, London, as he showcases his community through an artistic and urban lens. Recently, AELIZA connected with U.K. hip-hop star Lord Apex,...
hypebeast.com
The North Face Purple Label Debuts Layered and Cozy SS23 Collection
The North Face Purple Label has released the lookbook for its upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Purple Label, which is a joint venture between The North Face and Japanese designer brand, nanamica, is always known to bring simple, yet functional silhouettes to everyday wear. Consistently originating from the concept of...
hypebeast.com
Essentials: Oh Hyuk
For our latest installment of Essentials, Hypebeast Korea speaks with South Korean multi-hyphenate artist Oh Hyuk. As the leader, singer, and guitarist of the indie band HYUKOH, he has had a tremendous impact both locally and globally through cross-boundary collaborations with various artists and individual projects. Oh Hyuk is also a member of 다다DADA多多, a creative collective and label that has been developing a variety of playful collaborations across apparel and F&B. Inaugurated into HB100 back in 2017 as an individual artist, he appears in Hypebeast 100 once again this year as a member of 다다DADA多多.
hypebeast.com
Hisashi Eguchi Presents First Solo Exhibition at Kaikai Kiki Gallery
Opening in January 2023, Kaikai Kiki Gallery will be showcasing Hisashi Eguchi’s first-ever solo exhibition with Kaikai Kiki, entitled NO MANNER. Eguchi’s artworks were first presented by Kaikai Kiki at Taipei Dandai and Art Basel Hong Kong earlier this year. Despite only exhibiting two large paintings then, the artist has since garnered a huge following for his contemporary art, which features beautiful women in a manga style. His highly-anticipated solo show will feature 15 new paintings based on the artist’s original drawings, and produced at the Kaikai Kiki Studio.
Comments / 0