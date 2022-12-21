Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Lil B Surprises Fans With Jazz Album ‘Afrikantis’
Lil B has surprised fans for the holidays by dropping an entirely new album. The new LP, entitled Afrikantis, sees the rapper stray from his hard-hitting hip-hop sound and dip into jazz. Spanning 14 tracks, Afrikantis opens with a song called “My Fathers Drums,” introducing listeners to the California rapper’s...
hypebeast.com
Triennale Milano Presents '1923: Past Futures' Exhibition
A VR experience through the museum’s 100 year history. Milan has a storied history within the spheres of art and design. From corner to corner, the city is rich with galleries, museums and creative minds that reflect the best of the old world and the new. As one of Milan’s leading institutions, Triennale has played a big role in showcasing the premier discourse on art and design since the museum was founded in 1923.
hypebeast.com
'NieR: Automata Ver1.1a' Anime Will Premiere in January 2023
The latest promotional trailer for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a has confirmed the anime’s official broadcasting date, voice actor list, and key production staff. Based on PlatinumGames and Square Enix’s award-winning action RPG game, Nier: Automata, the series will be co-produced by Square Enix and Aniplex, with A-1 Pictures heading the animation.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Vibrations of Naija"
As Jordan Brand continues to expand its global presence, its themes have become increasingly diverse. Classic collections such as the Nike subsidiary’s annual Chinese New Year-themed capsule have been joined by newer themes such as 2022’s celebration of international retailers like Manilla-based TITAN on the Air Jordan 2 Low. Looking ahead to 2023, Jordan Brand looks to be tapping into Nigerian design with its upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “Vibrations of Naija.”
hypebeast.com
Vandy the Pink Unveils a New "East to West" Bonsai Varsity Jacket
Vandy the Pink took his imprint to new heights in 2022 as he executed a barrage of captivating collaborations such as a dessert pop-up with Milk & Cream, clothing capsule with ICECREAM and skeletal Wallabees with Clarks Originals. And while there are still a few days left to go in the year, the Virginia-based designer already has his eyes set on new projects for 2023, one being this Vandy the Pink “East to West” Bonsai Varsity Jacket.
hypebeast.com
G-SHOCK Launches the G-B001 With Double Bezels
G-SHOCK has announced a new model to its ever-expansive collection of shock-resistant watches — the G-B001 with a playful double bezel Capsule Tough construction. While the new watch inherits the classic and retro DW-001 silhouette, its Capsule Tough concept draws inspiration from toy capsules and the excitement that comes from opening them. In the new G-B001, the build is reinforced with a Carbon Core Guard structure, where its resin case is layered on with removable bezels made of stainless steel and urethane.
hypebeast.com
Gucci Celebrates Lunar New Year With a "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
Chinese New Year celebrations are set to commence in less than a month, and various brands across fashion and footwear are starting to unveil their collections dedicated to the annual holiday. We’ve seen Jordan Brand and Nike reveal several kicks, and now luxury label Gucci is getting in on the action by pulling back the curtain on its “Year of the Rabbit” collection.
hypebeast.com
BEAMS PLUS and Engineered Garments Battle the Cold in the Reversible Field Fur Coat
For over 20 years, BEAMS PLUS has cemented itself as a leader in the field of collaborations for its eye on quality, style and utility. For its latest partnership, the Japanese label worked with Engineered Garments on a new coat well-suited for the frigid winter that has descended on much of the world.
hypebeast.com
Porsche’s ‘Soul Electrified: The Current Within’ Gallery Event at HBX Was a Celebration of Art and Innovation
Porsche recently held a gallery event at concept retail space HBX New York to celebrate the launch of its Soul Electrified: The Current Within artworks. The digitally rendered pieces, made in collaboration with artists Rodolfo Hernandez, Travis Brothers and Isha Dipika Walia, were displayed on massive lightboxes that fully showcased the intricate detailing achieved to create these awe-inspiring visuals. Porsche took over the entirety of HBX’s third floor where guests were treated to light bites, cocktails and music provided by New York’s own DJ Niara Sterling.
hypebeast.com
‘God of War Ragnarök’ To Introduce New Game Plus Mode in 2023
Sony Santa Monica has shared that a New Game Plus Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarök next year. The studio took to Twitter to share the news, alongside a GIF. “We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023,” the tweet said. “We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release!”
hypebeast.com
Palace Reunites With Vans for Skate Half Cab '92 GTX Sneaker Collab
In celebrating the 30th anniversary of the much-loved Skate Half Cab’92 silhouette, Palace and Vans have teamed up for a Skate Half Cab ’92 GTX collaboration. Staying true to the iconic Skate Half Cab ’92 silhouette, the new iteration arrives in three classic colorways — black, navy, and “Goldenrod”. Featuring a mostly-suede construction, the uppers of the shoes are made with GORE-TEX for improved breathability, while the rubber midsoles are dipped in white to echo the topstitched details and shoelaces. The model’s signature Half Cab branding can be found on the shoe’s tongue, while the counter is adorned with a tonal “Gore-Tex” embroidery.
hypebeast.com
LEGO Adds a Jazz Club to Its Modular Buildings Collection
Since 2007, LEGO has released at least one entry in its Modular Buildings Collection. As 2023 rapidly approaches, the trend continues with the newest set to join the series, a Jazz Club. For the tenth year in a row, the modular set’s launch takes place at the start of the year. It joins classics such as Assembly Square and the Parisian Restaurant with a design that combines with other Modular Buildings with ease.
hypebeast.com
NEPENTHES Introduces Militaristic Brand BLANK LABEL
International powerhouse NEPENTHES has brought together styles from across the world since starting out in Tokyo. Its stores and many brands such as NEEDLES and ENGINEERED GARMENTS each offer a unique touch. Now, it expands its reach with the introduction of BLANK LABEL, a new womenswear brand that is said to be still under development, hence its open-ended branding.
hypebeast.com
adidas Readies the adiFom Superstar Shoes
Has quietly released the adiFom Superstar shoes, a clogs-like pair based on the brand’s iconic Superstar silhouette. Arriving in two monochromatic colorways, the adiFom Superstar features a slip-on, shell-toe silhouette that emulates the original sneakers. Retaining the chunky charm of the Superstar silhouette, the new model is crafted to ensure comfort and ease with its lace-free design. Stepping up in sustainability, the shoes are constructed with 50% natural and renewable materials, which feature a foam-like fabrication made of sugarcane derivatives. As finishing touches, the emblematic three stripes can be found on the sides of the shoes, complete with the brand’s hallmarked trefoil embossing on the heel tabs.
hypebeast.com
Fat Joe Reveals an Air Jordan 1 "Rubik's Cube" Sample
In a world of collectors, few sneaker enthusiasts can compare to Fat Joe. Whether it be courtside at a Knicks game or via social media, the rapper continues to flex his seemingly endless supply of heat. For Christmas, he took to his Instagram to show off a Rubik’s Cube-themed pair of Air Jordan 1s.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Purple Label Debuts Layered and Cozy SS23 Collection
The North Face Purple Label has released the lookbook for its upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Purple Label, which is a joint venture between The North Face and Japanese designer brand, nanamica, is always known to bring simple, yet functional silhouettes to everyday wear. Consistently originating from the concept of...
hypebeast.com
Essentials: Oh Hyuk
For our latest installment of Essentials, Hypebeast Korea speaks with South Korean multi-hyphenate artist Oh Hyuk. As the leader, singer, and guitarist of the indie band HYUKOH, he has had a tremendous impact both locally and globally through cross-boundary collaborations with various artists and individual projects. Oh Hyuk is also a member of 다다DADA多多, a creative collective and label that has been developing a variety of playful collaborations across apparel and F&B. Inaugurated into HB100 back in 2017 as an individual artist, he appears in Hypebeast 100 once again this year as a member of 다다DADA多多.
hypebeast.com
JJJJound Previews New BAPE STA Collaboration
While JJJJound continues to conquer new collaborative ground with its ever-expanding roster of partnerships, it has also revisited some of its most desired releases with follow-up entries. Following part two of its China-exclusive PUMA Suede capsule, the Montreal-based design studio has revealed a second BAPE collaboration, once again outfitting the BAPE STA. In its previous “A Tasteful Ape” collection, a hoodie and tee with the aforementioned slogan was joined by a much-desired BAPE STA from the duo.
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds the Air Max Scorpion to Its "Leap High" Collection
For Nike’s introduction of the Air Max Scorpion in 2022, the Swoosh let the silhouette speak for itself. Lacking any collaborations or themed releases in its debut year, the sneaker now finds itself a part of the brand’s Chinese New Year-themed “Leap High” collection for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit. Joining other silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, Blazer Mid and ACG Lowcate, the Air Max Scorpion hops into the fray.
Comments / 0