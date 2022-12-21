Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
2 arrested after $18K cash, gun found during traffic stop in Morris County
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people were arrested last week after police said more than $18,000 in cash and a handgun were found in their car during a traffic stop in Roxbury Township. On Dec. 21, at 2:28 a.m., an officer stopped a Honda Pilot on Interstate...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County man accused of attacking woman with hammer
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 42-year-old man was charged Monday with a hammer-wielding attack on a woman in Hackettstown. On Dec. 26, at around 2:46 p.m., police responded to the Douglas Blake Memorial Field, located at 140 Willow Grove Street, in reference to an assault. Through a police...
NJ man charged in hammer attack that left woman with 'significant' facial injuries: police
A New Jersey man is facing charges after he allegedly beat a woman with a hammer Monday afternoon. Police said the woman was flown to a local hospital, suffering “significant facial injuries.”
Man uses hammer to attack N.J. woman, police say
A 42-year-old Mansfield Township man used a hammer to assault a 28-year-old woman on Monday afternoon in Hackettstown, police said. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. near Douglas Blake Memorial Field in the 100 block of Willow Grove Street, Lt. Darren Tynan said in a news release. The man used...
wrnjradio.com
12-year-old burned when stove sets clothes on fire in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – A 12-year-old was burned on Tuesday morning when a stove caught their clothes on fire, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened at a residence on Averell Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The child was transported to an area hospital for...
Woman Flown To Hospital With Facial Injuries After Hackettstown Hammer Attack: Police
A 28-year-old woman was flown to a hospital after a 42-year-old man smashed her car windows with a hammer, wounding her face in Hackettstown, authorities said. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the Douglas Blake Memorial Field on Monday, Dec. 26, police said. There, the 42-year-old man from Mansfield...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Route 21, cops say
One person was killed early Tuesday in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Belleville, authorities said. The crash took place at about 4:35 a.m. on the northbound side of the roadway between mileposts 7.1 and 7.2 — about a half-mile north of Main Street, Belleville police said.
NJ auto theft up 25% in a year: These cars are stolen most (Opinion)
This is no laughing matter. After years of being on the decline, car theft has returned with a vengeance in New Jersey. The numbers were already up the last few years but now it’s exploding. If you look at this time last year compared to now auto theft is up 25% in just that short span.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man charged with “savage” murder of three-year-old
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 23-year-Middletown man has been charged with the brutal killing of a three-year-old boy who was the son of his girlfriend. Wallkill Town Police Chief Robert Hertman and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday that Gionni Sellers has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the June 2 killing of Xavier Johnson.
glensidelocal.com
Abington police confiscate narcotics packaging, handguns, 2.5 lbs marijuana from Jenkintown man
Abington police recently confiscated nearly 2.5 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, and packaging for narcotics distribution from Luis Villacorta of Jenkintown. An Abington officer stopped Villacorta’s vehicle, which had fraudulent registration, on December 21. The stop was accompanied by a search of the vehicle which uncovered nearly a pound of marijuana and narcotics packaging. Villacorta was arrested and charged with narcotics violations, including Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.
Body found in garbage bag inside vacant Trenton apartment
The bag was found inside a multi-family home on Beatty Street.
NYC man appears to purposely run over wife with SUV in front of kids: police
A man appears to have intentionally run over his wife in Queens on Tuesday morning with the couple’s three kids in the car, police said.
Body found in trash bag at N.J. home
A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
New Jersey woman arrested in husband’s fatal shooting on Christmas: cops
A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her husband dead on Christmas, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is accused of gunning down David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home Sunday night, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Officers responded to the family’s Somers Point Road residence around 10:19 p.m., where they found David Wigglesworth suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Marylue Wigglesworth was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, and remained at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on Monday. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hamilton Township Police Department did not...
schoolbusfleet.com
Investigators: New Jersey Bus Company Operators Duped School Districts
Two brothers who run a school bus company in Paterson, N.J., were arrested after the state’s attorney general accused them of employing unqualified drivers – some with suspended licenses, arrest records, and criminal convictions – while misleading school districts about who was transporting their students. Shelim and...
Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day
The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for
As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps. What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Woman struck in head by stray bullet, killed while walking to supermarket in Manhattan
It happened while the woman was walking to the grocery store.
Staten Island lawyer wins $10 million defamation suit following brutal family spat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nearly 10 years ago, a Staten Island lawyer was arrested and faced possible disbarment amid accusations he punched a man in the face during a dispute in Family Court, St. George. The criminal charges were dropped six months later, while a civil matter was brewing.
