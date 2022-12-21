A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her husband dead on Christmas, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is accused of gunning down David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home Sunday night, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Officers responded to the family’s Somers Point Road residence around 10:19 p.m., where they found David Wigglesworth suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Marylue Wigglesworth was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, and remained at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on Monday. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hamilton Township Police Department did not...

MAYS LANDING, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO