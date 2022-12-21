ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 2

Related
wrnjradio.com

Warren County man accused of attacking woman with hammer

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 42-year-old man was charged Monday with a hammer-wielding attack on a woman in Hackettstown. On Dec. 26, at around 2:46 p.m., police responded to the Douglas Blake Memorial Field, located at 140 Willow Grove Street, in reference to an assault. Through a police...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Man uses hammer to attack N.J. woman, police say

A 42-year-old Mansfield Township man used a hammer to assault a 28-year-old woman on Monday afternoon in Hackettstown, police said. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. near Douglas Blake Memorial Field in the 100 block of Willow Grove Street, Lt. Darren Tynan said in a news release. The man used...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

12-year-old burned when stove sets clothes on fire in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – A 12-year-old was burned on Tuesday morning when a stove caught their clothes on fire, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened at a residence on Averell Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The child was transported to an area hospital for...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery crash on Route 21, cops say

One person was killed early Tuesday in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Belleville, authorities said. The crash took place at about 4:35 a.m. on the northbound side of the roadway between mileposts 7.1 and 7.2 — about a half-mile north of Main Street, Belleville police said.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with “savage” murder of three-year-old

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 23-year-Middletown man has been charged with the brutal killing of a three-year-old boy who was the son of his girlfriend. Wallkill Town Police Chief Robert Hertman and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday that Gionni Sellers has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the June 2 killing of Xavier Johnson.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
glensidelocal.com

Abington police confiscate narcotics packaging, handguns, 2.5 lbs marijuana from Jenkintown man

Abington police recently confiscated nearly 2.5 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, and packaging for narcotics distribution from Luis Villacorta of Jenkintown. An Abington officer stopped Villacorta’s vehicle, which had fraudulent registration, on December 21. The stop was accompanied by a search of the vehicle which uncovered nearly a pound of marijuana and narcotics packaging. Villacorta was arrested and charged with narcotics violations, including Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

Body found in trash bag at N.J. home

A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
TRENTON, NJ
New York Post

New Jersey woman arrested in husband’s fatal shooting on Christmas: cops

A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her husband dead on Christmas, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is accused of gunning down David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home Sunday night, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.  Officers responded to the family’s Somers Point Road residence around 10:19 p.m., where they found David Wigglesworth suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Marylue Wigglesworth was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, and remained at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on Monday. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hamilton Township Police Department did not...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
schoolbusfleet.com

Investigators: New Jersey Bus Company Operators Duped School Districts

Two brothers who run a school bus company in Paterson, N.J., were arrested after the state’s attorney general accused them of employing unqualified drivers – some with suspended licenses, arrest records, and criminal convictions – while misleading school districts about who was transporting their students. Shelim and...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day

The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy