Read full article on original website
Related
Government refuses to publish economic benefits estimate of latest Brexit trade deal
The government has refused to publish an estimate of the economic benefits of its latest planned Brexit trade deal.Ministers had faced mockery over the small benefits to the economy expected from previous free trade agreements – with most giving tiny boosts to GDP.But the Department for International Trade has now decided not to publish a figure for an enhanced agreement with Israel, arguing that it "isn't appropriate".Opposition parties say the government should be more transparent about its trade talks and come up with an estimate – though economists say the benefits of the renegotiated deal could be difficult to measure....
marinelink.com
Detyens Awarded US Navy Oiler Repair Job
North Charleston, S.C. ship repair yard Detyens Shipyards has been awarded a contract for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203). The $10,051,547 firm-fixed-price contract, a small business set-aside, includes a base period and three...
marinelink.com
Second LPG Dual-Fuel VLGC for Astomos Named Lantana Planet
On September 16, a naming ceremony was held at Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. for a new VLGC (very large gas carrier) that NYK will charter to Astomos Energy Corporation, the world's pre-eminent liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company. At the ceremony, the ship was named Lantana Planet by...
marinelink.com
MATS, A New Uncrewed Platform for Offshore Wind
Survey, positioning and data management firm UTEC, part of the Acteon Group, is targeting the offshore wind survey and inspection market with a new uncrewed surface vessel (USV). Torsten Marten, lead surveyor, UTEC, outlined the new design at the Marine Autonomous Technology Showcase (MATS), at the National Oceanography Center (NOC)...
marinelink.com
Edda Wind's New CSOV Launched in Spain
On Christmas Eve, Spanish shipyard Gondan Shipbuilders inaugurated the Commissioning Service Operation vessel (CSOV) C491, built for Edda Wind.The new ship is a CSOV of similar design as the other six vessels being built at Gondan. These eight vessels, along with the two SOVs being built at Astilleros Balenciaga, comprise...
Comments / 0