Jonesborough Utility Department Crews working overnight have repaired multiple leaks throughout Washington County, town officials said in a morning news update. “The good news is the crews repairing the leaks are making an impact, and we’re seeing levels rising in our tanks,” said Glenn Rosenoff, Jonesborough Town administrator. “We have yet to locate the suspected large leak that is making the largest impact. Crews will continue the hunt and encourage anyone who sees water bubbling above ground to call us at 753-1040 and we will dispatch a crew.”

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO