Kingsport Times-News
New fire station envisioned for Fort Henry Drive
KINGSPORT — A vision for a new fire station on Fort Henry Drive is developing. “It’s potentially shovel ready,” Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd said. “Pull it off the shelf and we’re ready to go on this particular project. We are there,” he said during a presentation to the Board of Aldermen last week.
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough crews search for large leak in utility system
Jonesborough Utility Department Crews working overnight have repaired multiple leaks throughout Washington County, town officials said in a morning news update. “The good news is the crews repairing the leaks are making an impact, and we’re seeing levels rising in our tanks,” said Glenn Rosenoff, Jonesborough Town administrator. “We have yet to locate the suspected large leak that is making the largest impact. Crews will continue the hunt and encourage anyone who sees water bubbling above ground to call us at 753-1040 and we will dispatch a crew.”
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum honors Andrew Johnson Bank, executive for supporting school
GREENEVILLE — Christmas came a little early for a local bank employee who once played basketball for Tusculum University. However, school officials said the bank has been a real Santa for the school. Tusculum has recognized Andrew Johnson Bank for its investment in the higher education institution’s recent fitness,...
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Dec. 25-31)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed Saturday and Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County Rotary Club wraps up 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive
WEBER CITY — A project that started by collecting loose change from club members in 1989 has blossomed into an annual Christmas blessing for students in Scott County. In mid-December, the Scott County Rotary Club wrapped up its 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive by delivering new shoes and socks to 508 students in 15 area schools.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins and Sullivan County Schools receive CTE and STEM grants
ROGERSVILLE — Schools in the Hawkins County and Sullivan County school districts received grant funding for middle school Career Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) startups and expansions. The grants were awarded to 34 districts across the state and also included high school, school-based, enterprise...
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough asks customers to conserve water
Jonesborough officials are asking customers to conserve water as the town's water department works to fix "multiple line leaks" caused by the cold weather. An advisory from the water department noted that since temperatures are above freezing, water customers no longer need to have their faucets dripping to prevent pipes from freezing. Customers are advised to call (423) 753-1005 to report a leak.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 25-31)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Holiday scene in downtown Johnson City
Christmas tees in Johnson City's King Commons set the mood for the holidays. The Candy Land Christmas display can be seen in Kings Commons and Founders Park until Dec. 8.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County mayor declares state of emergency
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy declared a state of emergency for the county on Monday afternoon due to water leaks impacting residents in several areas. “In consideration of the impact of the winter weather system on the local energy and utility infrastructure and the health, safety and welfare of residents of Washington County, it is in the public interest that the local state of emergency be declared,” Grandy said during a joint press conference with Jonesborough officials.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton VFW announces student winners
ELIZABETHTON — Post 2166 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars have announced the local winners of the 2022-23 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Essay contests. Tyanna Hitechew, a junior at Elizabethton High School, has been named the winner of the local post’s Voice of Democracy contest. Jillian Keene, a 6th grader at T.A. Dugger Middle School has been named the winner of the local Patriot’s Pen Essay contest. Officers of Post 2166 traveled to the schools to present the winners with award certificates and $100 gift certificates.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton water crews stay busy during cold spell, manager worries worse leaks may lie ahead
ELIZABETHTON — The crews of the Elizabethton Water Department were busy during the recent arctic blast, but Jonathan Pleasant, water resources general manager for the city said the city did not suffer the major leaks experienced in Jonesborough. “We had lots of calls during the time, but, knock on...
Kingsport Times-News
Road closure planned Wednesday on South Cherokee Street in Jonesboorugh
Part of South Cherokee Street in Jonesborough will be closed Wednesday for a speed table installation. The Jonesborough Street Department will install the speed table from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Walnut Christian Church holds inaugural live drive-through Nativity event
Members, family and friends of Walnut Christian Church in Johnson City, this month presented their first annual “Journey Thru Bethlehem” Drive-Through nativity event. Organizers said the event brought the story of Christ’s birth to over 1,500 people who attended from the region and from surrounding areas including Mountain City and North Carolina.
Kingsport Times-News
Two Sullivan middle schools get $20,000 each in grants, one gets $10,000
NASHVILLE — Three Sullivan County middle schools are getting $10,000 each in grants from the Tennessee Department of Education, and two are getting an additional $10,000 each for a total of $50,000. In addition, nearly $50,000 went to five Hawkins County schools and $60,000 went to six Washington County...
Kingsport Times-News
East High's Anthony Todt latest in Teacher Spotlight
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School’s Anthony Todt, who returned to his high school alma mater to teach after college, is the latest Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Kingsport Times-News
DCHS marching band receives award for Jonesborough Christmas Parade performance
The David Crockett High School marching band received a notable award for their performance in the recent Jonesborough Christmas Parade which took place on Saturday December 10. For many, the Jonesborough Christmas Parade was a fun time filled with holiday cheer and festive spirits. This was certainly in large part...
Kingsport Times-News
Gloria Ann Johnson
KINGSPORT - Gloria Ann Johnson, age 82, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2022 at Holston Valley Hospice in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born in Cordele, Georgia, the daughter of the late Royce Banks of West Palm Beach Florida and Elma Parker of Albany Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest brother, Waymon Banks, of Leesburg, Georgia.
Kingsport Times-News
Jerry Wayne Durham
KINGSPORT - Jerry Wayne Durham, 70, of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on December 21, 2022. He was born to the late Claude Henderson Durham and Mary Lou (Bolling) Durham. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew him; we rejoice knowing we will meet again!
Kingsport Times-News
Susan Leigh Gray
Susan Leigh Gray, 56, went peacefully to be with the Lord December 24, 2022 following recent health battles. She was born in Kingsport, TN to Richard Elton & Mary Ruth Gray April 19, 1966. She loved her family and friends fiercely & lived for her children and grandchildren. She was a faithful friend and never met a stranger. Her smile was contagious, and her spirit was infectious.
