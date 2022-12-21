Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a ‘Class C’ beneficiary. Will I have to pay inheritance tax?
Q. Is the $25,000 inheritance tax exclusion for each beneficiary or for all those in Class C?. A. Let’s go over how the New Jersey inheritance tax works.
My sister is giving me $40K. Do I need to pay a gift tax?
Q. My sister, who lives in Pennsylvania, is gifting me $40,000 in 2023. Do I need to pay gift tax on this money?. A. That’s a very generous gift from your sister.
We earned less than $150K. Do we qualify for the ANCHOR property tax break?
Q. My wife and I earned less than $150,000 in 2019 and filed a joint tax return. Are we required to file any additional information to qualify for the $1,500?. A. You won’t get the ANCHOR property benefit automatically.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0