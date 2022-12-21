Effective: 2022-12-28 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-28 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Central and Southern Scott County; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Polk County Lower Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County; Yell Excluding Northwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 7 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

BOONE COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO