The broker also hired Peter Wilson as Head of Compliance. Agha brings over three decades of industry experience to the role. CXM Prime, a London-headquartered forex and CFD broker and a part of the CXM Group of Companies, announced on Tuesday that it had been authorized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to offer brokerage services in the country. With the authorization, the broker said it would offer premium liquidity and trading experience to its clients.

9 HOURS AGO