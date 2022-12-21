Read full article on original website
Troubled Crypto Lender Vauld Calls Off Acquisition by Nexo
Singapore-based troubled crypto lender, Vauld has confirmed the termination of the talks for acquisition by rival Nexo for failure in responding to due diligence requests for a solvency assessment that would assure creditors. "We were previously exploring a potential acquisition by Nexo as part of the proposed restructuring plan," Vauld...
Japan’s AEON Bank Taps Monex for Enhancing Asset Management Offerings
Tokyo-based Monex Inc, which provides securities trading services, announced the closure of a deal with AEON Bank for their partnership in the financial instruments intermediary business. The two companies are now seeking approval from government bodies and are expected to offer the services under the new structure from January 2024.
CXM Prime Gains FCA License, Appoints Muinmos’ Ashraf Agha as CEO
The broker also hired Peter Wilson as Head of Compliance. Agha brings over three decades of industry experience to the role. CXM Prime, a London-headquartered forex and CFD broker and a part of the CXM Group of Companies, announced on Tuesday that it had been authorized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to offer brokerage services in the country. With the authorization, the broker said it would offer premium liquidity and trading experience to its clients.
MUFG Invests $200M in Indonesian Digital Banker Akulaku
Mitsubish UFJ Finanicial Group (MUFG), a Japanese bank holding and financial services company, has invested $200 million in Akulaku, an Indonesia-based banking and digital finance platform. Akulaku is the business name of Silvrr Technology Co Limited. MUFG Aiming to Boost Customer Base in Southeast Asia. MUFG said the goal of...
OKX Broadens DApps Offering, Partners with DappRadar
OKX, the leading crypto exchange in terms of volumes, has announced a new partnership with DappRadar, an app store for DApps, allowing its users to use a broader base of DeFi and GameFi applications. OKX Makes Dapps Easily Accessible. The Seychelles-based cryptocurrency service provider has connected its platform with DappRadar's...
CMC Markets, Saxo Bank, Cboe Clear and More: Executive Moves of the Week
As the holidays approach and we come closer to the end of the year, a slight improvement has been seen in the number of executive roles being onboarded in the forex, crypto and fintech industries this week. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Top Web3 Projects to Watch in 2023
Decentralized applications (dApps) on the blockchain can draw an audience of users looking for transparency and self-ownership. Moreover, as the number of applications and blockchains to support them grows, more options become available to solve real-world problems and enhance the growing Web3 space. While headlines focus on declining token prices,...
Bitget Launches MegSwap, Connects DeFi Experience with CeFi
Bitget, a major cryptocurrency exchange , has presented a new DeFi feature called MegaSwap, allowing investors to swap or trade digital assets for more than 10,000 crypto assets in the decentralized finance space. According to the press release published on Monday, the new tool aims to connect the functionalities of...
Stocks eke out gains on China boost as Fed worries linger
China reopens its borders, lifting jittery stocks in quiet holiday week. Improved sentiment hurts dollar and yen; latter also weighed by Kuroda. Oil extends gains on China news and US winter storm disruption. China scraps quarantine rules, helps spread some festive joy. Risk appetite was on the rise on Tuesday...
Crypto.com’s COO Eric Anziani Is Promoted to President
On Tuesday, Crypto.com announced the promotion of Eric Anziani to President. He will continue to be the Chief Operating Officer of the cryptocurrency exchange, which he has been fulfilling since September 2019. Crypto.com's Eric Anziani Sees Expanded Role. In the extended role of the President, Anziani will oversee the company’s...
