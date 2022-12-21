ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

School renovation project progressing in Audubon

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Audubon) The Audubon School Board approved a request to SBRC for MSA-Dropout Prevention.

The measure was passed at Monday’s school board meeting. “The requested SBRC is how we get our dropout prevention funding. Every year we need to make a request which gives us that spending authority. We use that money to pay for our school social worker and pay part of our school counselor salaries and part of our principal salary so it’s an important income stream for us.”

Superintendent Eric Trager says the board also approved a few small change orders for the building project. “The change orders are getting to be less and less which is nice. As the work wraps up there are fewer surprises to uncover. We are very confident at this point that we will be right back on schedule by March 1st and ready to finish the project on time in August.” Trager reports the upper level of the building and the east wing are nearing completion.

