Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

Shoppers flock to stores to restock after blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many grocery stores reopening for the first time since the blizzard hit last Friday. “Hope you are all safe,” echoed the intercom from inside the lobby of Wegmans on Amherst Street in Buffalo as shoppers headed inside to begin shopping. The line of shoppers...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Snyder family takes in neighbors during winter storm

SNYDER, NY — Jill and Steven Hubbard of Snyder opened their 3-bedroom home to their neighbors when half the neighborhood lost power during the storm on Christmas weekend. At one point 17 people were inside the home, but for the Hubbards it is what they are meant to do.
SNYDER, NY
WKBW-TV

Snow ends tonight. Warmer Weather in the Works.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow will fade to scattered flurries tonight with steady or rising temps through the 20s and into the 30s by morning. Dry, milder weather will arrive tomorrow and Thursday. Rain moves in for a relatively warm holiday weekend. With melting snow and additional rainfall, we will have to monitor the potential for flooding .
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Winter Weather ADVISORY til 1pm Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather ADVISORY until 1pm Tuesday for all of Erie County. On and off lake effect snow showers will continue for Erie county with an additional 3-6" in spots. Snow chances will end Tuesday afternoon with a significant warming trend developing into holiday weekend with...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

Celebrating the tradition of Kwanzaa

Megan Rakeepile, founder and director of Mahatammaoho Collective and Jomo Akono, volunteer for the Kwanzaa Committee joined Emily and Mercedes to talk about Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is highly celebrated around the holiday season, but an important point that Jomo made, was that this is a year round celebration of love and harmony.
BUFFALO, NY

