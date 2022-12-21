ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO once he finds replacement

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeUq3_0jpt5CtS00

( The Hill ) – Elon Musk on Tuesday said he’ll step down from his role as CEO of Twitter once he finds someone to replace him, an announcement that comes after a majority of users said he should resign in a poll held on the social media platform.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Reynoldsburg schools announce Ogden as new superintendent

With over 17.5 million total votes cast, 57.5 percent of users responding to Musk’s poll said he should step down as Twitter’s head, just weeks after Musk acquired the company and took on the position.

Musk had vowed in posting the poll that he would abide by the results. Another 42.5 percent of users said Musk should not leave the role.

Musk’s tenure as CEO has so far been fraught with controversy as the billionaire moved to slash Twitter staff, scale back on content moderation and change the platform’s user verification system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

‘That’s So Raven’ star Orlando Brown arrested in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Disney Channel television star was arrested in Ohio Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge. According to the Lima Police Department, officers were called to the the 400 block of Baxter Street in Lima on reports of a fight in progress just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers […]
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Father, son arrested for assaulting deputies in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man and his son were arrested in Pomeroy on Wednesday after deputies say they became combative with officers. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to Enterprise Rd. for a reported assault on an elderly male. They say that Caleb Ellis became physically resistant after deputies told him he […]
POMEROY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people arrested in central Ohio after search warrant yields fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after a central Ohio task force Tuesday executed search warrants where they found narcotics, handguns, and a rifle. Law enforcement officers with the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force — a partnership between the state attorney general’s office and Columbus Division of Police, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Preparing your home for this week’s winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A major winter storm impacting the holiday weekend is just hours away, and emergency management officials are warning residents to be ready when the weather takes a turn for the worse. Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said now is the time to think about what you […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued a snow emergency in the early hours of Friday morning, the first as winter weather makes it way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin Park murder suspect arrested 18 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred nearly 18 months ago. At 9:42 p.m. on June 26, 2021 CPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Rich Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Officers found 25-year-old Dontae Crowder […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Lucasville bust

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma's message as search goes on for grandson

The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home. Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma’s message as search goes …. The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium closing for winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will close this weekend due to a winter storm traveling across Ohio. The zoo announced it will close this Friday and Saturday as a blast of arctic weather brings snow and below-freezing temperatures to central Ohio. The post said the zoo will remain closed on Sunday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump

The House isn’t the only congressional chamber taking steps this week to counteract former President Trump, as legislation to overhaul how Congress counts electoral votes is one step closer to becoming law. Less than a day after a House panel investigating Jan. 6, 2021, issued four criminal referrals for the former president, the Senate unveiled […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy