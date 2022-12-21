Here's what is open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve

Christmas is almost here.

Spending time with family is generally atop the list for most people this time of year, which is why you'll find a lot of the places you tend to visit will have the lights off and the doors locked around the holiday.

Here's a look at what will be open and closed for Christmas in the Peoria area and central Illinois.

How many days until Christmas?

There is one day left until Christmas. The holiday falls on a Sunday this year, which means federal and local government offices would normally be closed anyway. However, that means Christmas will be celebrated by closing on other days instead.

Are government offices open for Christmas?

All federal offices will be closed from legislature to the courthouse on Monday, Dec. 26. State offices will enjoy an extended holiday, as they will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26. Check with individual Illinois Secretary of State facilitities for a respective closing date, as some state holidays may be observed on different days.

Following the state's lead, Peoria County government offices and the city will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 for Christmas Eve and Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas.

Will the post office be open on Christmas Eve?

While the United States Postal Service will shutter their doors Christmas Day, the post office will be fully functional on Christmas Eve. Your mail will be delivered and packages can be sent. Items dropped off in blue collection boxes will be gathered around noon. Click here for a schedule of the last day to mail something via USPS, FedEx or UPS by Christmas. All offices close Christmas Day.

Will banks be open on Christmas Eve?

Most banks along with the stock markets will be open normal business hours on Christmas Eve, but will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas falling on Sunday. Call ahead before you go. Banks are closed Christmas Day.

What else is closed for Christmas?

Enjoy the extra time with your kids as most schools are closed for the holidays, but don't expect to to check out any books from the local library. Most branches will be closed both from Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas.

Will my trash get picked up on Christmas?

Trash will be picked up in Peoria one day after your regularly scheduled pickup day in observance of the Christmas holiday.

