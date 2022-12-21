Read full article on original website
Lake Humane Society to match donations through the end of the year
MENTOR, Ohio — Lake County Humane Society has been presented with a matching gift opportunity of up to $5,000 from now until December 31, 2022. The humane society is asking the public to help with donations, that will be matched, this final week of the year. Donations help pets...
cleveland19.com
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - One victim was found dead inside a Lodi house that was engulfed in flames and took 31 firefighters to help put out on Dec. 25, the Lodi Fire Department confirmed. LFD said it was sent to the home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road at...
What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Akron?
Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
How to keep pets safe in dangerous cold
As we prepare for a major winter storm, keeping our pets safe also takes some preparation.
WKYC
2022 marks 20 years since Ohio's Universal Newborn Hearing Screening became law. Meet the family who helped inspire the legislation
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — If you had a child in the last two decades in Ohio, you are familiar with the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening. It’s mandated by state law, thanks to legislation passed in 2002 and implemented in 2004, requiring babies born in hospitals and birthing facilities to be tested for hearing loss.
Cleveland Clinic designs its spaces for patients and the best health care, not urban renewal
In his Dec. 17 commentary, Steven Litt cited many architectural failures at the Cleveland Clinic main campus made irrespective of its mission and patient needs (”Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus”). For one, he claimed that the buildings and garages were too...
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the worst-case scenario': Ohio couple among thousands struggling to get home for holidays
CLEVELAND — Leslie Porach and her husband, Mike, decided to take a pre-holiday getaway to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as a gift to themselves ahead of the hustle and bustle of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and all that goes along with both of them. What You Need To Know.
Fire destroys former bar in Warren
The former bar was deemed a total loss, according to Warren's assistant fire chief.
whbc.com
Overdose Numbers Rising in Stark County: What to Know
Pam Cook speaks with Shanna Kuikahi, Public Health Educator with The Stark County Health Department. On Tuesday the Stark County Health Department issued a statement on the increase in overdoses. Shanna Kuikahi joins the show to discuss what’s happening and how the public can react using resources and knowledge.
Government Technology
City Finds Elevated Levels of COVID in its Wastewater
(TNS) - In an ongoing effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a network across Ohio is studying samples of wastewater to look for the presence of fragments from the virus that cause the disease. An upward trend of viral gene copies has been detected in the Ashtabula sewer-shed,...
How the “Turning my mom into me” TikTok trend started in Cleveland, tips to recycle Christmas trees, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, December 26, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get the latest information on a 46-car pileup that happened on the Ohio Turnpike, along with what we know about...
WTHR
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Yahoo Sports
Sally Auto Sales blesses Alliance family with car, 400 gifts
ALLIANCE − Sarah Damelio said the Christmas of 2021 was her worst. She was working to recover from an addiction to methamphetamine and other drugs. Damelio, 40, had lost custody of her five children to Stark County Children Services. And she was pregnant with her sixth. All of that...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
WKYC
Frigid Northeast Ohio weather causing pipes to freeze for many in the area
Mike Hess owns Hessco plumbing in Brunswick. He tells 3News about the trouble many homeowners will deal with as the warmer weather approaches later this week.
How to avoid busted water pipes in freezing winter?
With freezing temperatures coming, what is the correct action to take to avoid busted water pipes? Turn off water at main, let water flow out, and keep faucet on over night to let air escape? But will this mess up my tank water heater at all?
One person killed in Christmas Day fire in Lodi
LODI, Ohio — One person was killed in a house fire in Lodi on Christmas Day. The Lodi Fire Department says that it was dispatched to a residential structure located at 8504 Lafayette Road after a passerby stated that there was fire coming out of the windows at the rear of the residence on the second floor and roof. The passerby banged on the door of the residence to alert the occupants and could hear a TV on in the house, but no one answered.
Elderly woman found dead outside of Cleveland Heights nursing home
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An elderly woman was found dead outside of a nursing home on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights on Monday morning. A Cleveland Heights spokesperson confirmed to 3News that the Cleveland Heights Fire Department responded to the scene, as the elderly woman was found deceased in the elements outside of the facility.
Winter weather blog: Dangerous driving conditions
The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled but the Wind Chill Warning remains through 10 a.m.
1 killed in Medina County house fire: Investigators
Fire officials are investigating what led to a deadly house fire in Medina County Christmas evening.
