LODI, Ohio — One person was killed in a house fire in Lodi on Christmas Day. The Lodi Fire Department says that it was dispatched to a residential structure located at 8504 Lafayette Road after a passerby stated that there was fire coming out of the windows at the rear of the residence on the second floor and roof. The passerby banged on the door of the residence to alert the occupants and could hear a TV on in the house, but no one answered.

LODI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO