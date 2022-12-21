Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
What comes after the final Jan. 6 report could be a question of not just law, but also politics
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report this past Thursday. And the big top line is that former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted by the Department of Justice on four charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by assisting those involved in an insurrection. The report is thorough. It's more than 800 pages, and it offers suggestions for how to protect the American democratic system from possible interference in the future. But whatever action comes next could be a question of not just the law, but also politics, like will the DOJ actually pursue charges against the former president, who is currently running for office again, or will they pass to avoid the appearance of partisanship? And does the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith change that calculus at all? Here to help us think this through is Harry Litman. He's the former deputy assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice, and he currently hosts the "Talking Feds" podcast. Harry Litman, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Why did the IRS neglect to audit Trump during his first 2 years in office?
NPR's A Martinez talks to former IRS national taxpayer advocate Nina Olson about how the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump's taxes during his first half of his presidency. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Is the IRS obligated to audit the president? Agency procedures say yes, and both former...
NPR
Supreme Court rules pandemic-era immigration policy will remain in effect
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Lee Gelernt of the ACLU about what Title 42, which the Supreme Court ruled will remain in effect, means for many migrants. The Supreme Court says Title 42 will stay in place for now. That policy lets immigration authorities quickly remove migrants before they can ask for asylum or other protections. The Trump administration put it in place as a public health order. The Biden administration had planned to end it. But today, the justices sided with Republican state officials who want to keep Title 42.
NPR
Some GOP leaders say Republican Santos 'lied' about career and Jewish heritage
Republican Congressman-elect George Santos from New York now admits he misled voters about big parts of his life before winning a seat on Long Island last month. Still, Santos says he'll take office next month, part of the new razor-thin GOP majority in the House. NPR's Brian Mann has more.
NPR
The case of the Supreme Court that just can't seem to stop talking
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court have, at least in modern times, been known for their discipline when it comes to talking. But of late, they have been talking and talking ... and talking, sometimes more than doubling the amount of time allotted for oral arguments. On paper, the...
NPR
Supreme Court allows border restrictions for asylum seekers to continue for now
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling Tuesday, granted a GOP request to prevent the winding down of the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 – and agreed to decide in its February argument session whether 19 states that oppose the policy should be allowed to intervene in its defense in the lower courts.
NPR
A Russian missile stops a Ukrainian city from returning drinkable water to residents
Audio will be available later today. Mykolaiv, Ukraine, was poised to start piping drinkable water to its residents for the first time in months, but a Russian missile struck a major pump station in a recently liberated area.
Comments / 0