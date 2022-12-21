ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

What comes after the final Jan. 6 report could be a question of not just law, but also politics

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report this past Thursday. And the big top line is that former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted by the Department of Justice on four charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by assisting those involved in an insurrection. The report is thorough. It's more than 800 pages, and it offers suggestions for how to protect the American democratic system from possible interference in the future. But whatever action comes next could be a question of not just the law, but also politics, like will the DOJ actually pursue charges against the former president, who is currently running for office again, or will they pass to avoid the appearance of partisanship? And does the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith change that calculus at all? Here to help us think this through is Harry Litman. He's the former deputy assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice, and he currently hosts the "Talking Feds" podcast. Harry Litman, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Why did the IRS neglect to audit Trump during his first 2 years in office?

NPR's A Martinez talks to former IRS national taxpayer advocate Nina Olson about how the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump's taxes during his first half of his presidency. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Is the IRS obligated to audit the president? Agency procedures say yes, and both former...
NPR

Supreme Court rules pandemic-era immigration policy will remain in effect

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Lee Gelernt of the ACLU about what Title 42, which the Supreme Court ruled will remain in effect, means for many migrants. The Supreme Court says Title 42 will stay in place for now. That policy lets immigration authorities quickly remove migrants before they can ask for asylum or other protections. The Trump administration put it in place as a public health order. The Biden administration had planned to end it. But today, the justices sided with Republican state officials who want to keep Title 42.
NPR

The case of the Supreme Court that just can't seem to stop talking

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court have, at least in modern times, been known for their discipline when it comes to talking. But of late, they have been talking and talking ... and talking, sometimes more than doubling the amount of time allotted for oral arguments. On paper, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy