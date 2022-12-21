The Haitian government's requests for an international armed force to help restore security has gone unanswered. Violent gangs are kidnapping, raping and killing people. And cholera is spreading as many Haitians are facing starvation. In January, there will be more political uncertainty, as there will be no elected lawmakers sitting in the country's Senate. The Miami Herald's Jacqueline Charles spoke to our co-host Leila Fadel about the situation in Haiti.

