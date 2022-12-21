Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Amid multiple crises, people in Haiti receive very little assistance
The Haitian government's requests for an international armed force to help restore security has gone unanswered. Violent gangs are kidnapping, raping and killing people. And cholera is spreading as many Haitians are facing starvation. In January, there will be more political uncertainty, as there will be no elected lawmakers sitting in the country's Senate. The Miami Herald's Jacqueline Charles spoke to our co-host Leila Fadel about the situation in Haiti.
China hospitals ‘extremely busy’ amid surging wave of Covid infections
Chinese hospitals were under intense pressure as a surging wave of Covid-19 infections strained resources in the last major country to move towards treating the virus as endemic. In an abrupt change of policy, China earlier this month began dismantling the world’s strictest Covid regime of lockdowns and extensive testing,...
NPR
COVID infections surge in Beijing causing hospital shortages
Audio will be available later today. Hospital staff and space are short in Beijing as a surge in COVID infections overwhelms China.
NPR
Taiwan is preparing for China's attack, however unlikely
Audio will be available later today. Taiwan has lived under the threat of attack from China for more than 70 years. The country is preparing for the worst-case scenario, however unlikely — and they have a long way to go.
NPR
Food banks in the U.S. are feeling the pinch of inflation
Food banks in the U.S. are feeling the pinch of inflation. The rising cost of groceries is forcing more people to seek help and making it more expensive for food banks to keep their shelves stocked. Ekta Prakash says some are having to cut back. She's the CEO of CAPI, a Minnesota nonprofit that serves immigrants and refugees in the Twin Cities.
Comments / 0