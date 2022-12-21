Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Taliban rulers ban women from working at non-governmental organizations
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, about the Taliban's decision to ban women from working at NGOs. On a visit to Afghanistan last summer, we naturally did all we could to hear from women. Many girls were out of school. Many women were pushed out of the workplace, but some still worked and others held out hope. More than one told us they had applied for jobs at international NGOs, nongovernmental organizations, which insisted on employing women as they had before. Now the Taliban, who rule Afghanistan, have banned women from working there, too. One of the affected groups is the Norwegian Refugee Council, which has suspended its operations in Afghanistan. Its secretary general is Jan Egeland, who's on the line via Skype. Welcome to the program, sir.
NPR
With the Taliban's latest move, the highest level of education an Afghan girl can get is 6th grade
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Pashtana Durrani, executive director of LEARN — a nonprofit that helps Afghan girls access education. Yesterday, the Afghan government banned women from working in local and international non-governmental organizations. Because of this, three major international aid groups, including Save the Children, have suspended their operations. This comes days after the Taliban banned women in Afghanistan from attending universities, following an even earlier ban on girls attending secondary school. Now the highest level of education an Afghan girl can attain is the sixth grade, but there are concerns that even that could change. Pashtana Durrani is the executive director of LEARN. It's a nonprofit based in Afghanistan that helps girls access education. She joined us earlier this week from Turkey to talk about the ban and what's changed since the U.S. ended its occupation of Afghanistan and the Taliban took control of Kabul.
NPR
Taiwan is preparing for China's attack, however unlikely
Audio will be available later today. Taiwan has lived under the threat of attack from China for more than 70 years. The country is preparing for the worst-case scenario, however unlikely — and they have a long way to go.
NPR
Ukrainian officials say they want to host a peace summit at the U.N. in February
Ukrainian officials say they want to host a peace summit at the United Nations in February. Now, that would be one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine. The proposal comes just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of being unwilling to negotiate an end to the war. NPR's Julian Hayda has been following this from Kyiv. Julian, OK, so what can you tell us about this proposed peace summit?
NPR
Supreme Court rules pandemic-era immigration policy will remain in effect
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Lee Gelernt of the ACLU about what Title 42, which the Supreme Court ruled will remain in effect, means for many migrants. The Supreme Court says Title 42 will stay in place for now. That policy lets immigration authorities quickly remove migrants before they can ask for asylum or other protections. The Trump administration put it in place as a public health order. The Biden administration had planned to end it. But today, the justices sided with Republican state officials who want to keep Title 42.
Iran protests: regime challenged by push for change
More than 100 days of protests in Iran have shattered taboos and shaken the ideological pillars of the Islamic republic in a push for change that has defied a fierce crackdown. "The protesters want the Islamic republic to go away," she told AFP. - 'Never more vulnerable' - While protests may have decreased in frequency and size in recent weeks, Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said they still take place "every day across the country".
NPR
Amid multiple crises, people in Haiti receive very little assistance
The Haitian government's requests for an international armed force to help restore security has gone unanswered. Violent gangs are kidnapping, raping and killing people. And cholera is spreading as many Haitians are facing starvation. In January, there will be more political uncertainty, as there will be no elected lawmakers sitting in the country's Senate. The Miami Herald's Jacqueline Charles spoke to our co-host Leila Fadel about the situation in Haiti.
NPR
China will end its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for incoming passengers
BEIJING — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country's once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at...
NPR
Officials in Ukraine and Russia are talking about negotiations. Why now?
Just last week, any type of compromise between Russia and Ukraine seemed out of the question. Let's ask Daniel Fried what's changed. He's a former U.S. ambassador to Poland, now the Weiser Family distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council. Ambassador, why do you think both sides are talking negotiations now?
NPR
Supreme Court allows border restrictions for asylum seekers to continue for now
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling Tuesday, granted a GOP request to prevent the winding down of the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 – and agreed to decide in its February argument session whether 19 states that oppose the policy should be allowed to intervene in its defense in the lower courts.
NPR
After weeks at sea, dehydrated Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia
U.N. refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch talks to NPR's A Martinez about Rohingya refugees who have arrived in Indonesia needing medical attention. A boat carrying more than 180 Rohingya refugees has arrived in Indonesia. It's the second boat with refugees to do so in recent days. These members of the stateless, persecuted Muslim minority have been drifting for weeks without food or water before reaching shore. They fled from Bangladesh, where about a million Rohingya live in refugee camps after escaping a deadly military-led campaign targeting them in Myanmar. Joining us now is Babar Baloch, a spokesman for the U.N. Refugee Agency. First off, can you tell us in what state these refugees arrive in, in Indonesia?
NPR
It was shocking to see the speed COVID was spreading, American expat in China says
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rebecca Kanthor, an American expatriate, about her family's experience of living in Shanghai after China lifted its zero-COVID policy. All right. So how are people living in China under the new COVID policies? Rebecca Kanthor is an American expatriate living with her family in Shanghai.
NPR
Researchers say the FBI's statistics on hate crimes across the country are flawed
The FBI recently released its annual statistics on hate crimes across the country. But researchers say the data is flawed, which could undermine efforts to tackle hate crimes. The FBI recently released their annual statistics on hate crimes across the country. But researchers say the data is flawed, and that could undermine efforts to tackle hate crimes. NPR's Sergio Olmos has been digging into these stats, and he joins us now. Hi, Sergio.
NPR
COVID infections surge in Beijing causing hospital shortages
ZHANG: (Speaking Chinese). FENG: This man, surnamed Zhang, was anxiously pacing outside the critical care morgue. He says his 75-year-old father came down with COVID a few days ago, and his blood oxygen levels plummeted. ZHANG: (Speaking Chinese). FENG: They called for an ambulance, but they were all busy fetching...
NPR
Morning news brief
China is reopening its pandemic closed borders. Ukraine wants to host a peace summit at the U.N. in February. States that charged people to pay foster care bills added to the struggles of families. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. China is reopening to the rest of the world after nearly three...
NPR
China will open to the rest of the world after nearly 3 years of closed borders
China is dropping COVID quarantine requirements for foreigners and says it will start reissuing some visas — after nearly three years of complete border closures. China is reopening to the rest of the world after nearly three years of closed borders. It just announced that starting in January, it'll no longer require hotel quarantines for inbound travelers. The U-turn comes as the country battles an enormous wave of COVID infections nationwide, a surge that has overwhelmed hospitals and ambulance service, even in the capital of Beijing. Joining us now is NPR's Emily Feng. Emily, why this sudden change? Because I remember earlier this year, you were reporting that China was still requiring two weeks of quarantine for anyone who wants to go into the country.
NPR
The National Security Agency revamps its museum, revealing secrets
Before the mid-70's, many Americans didn't know the National Security Agency existed. The agency revamped its museum and some of the secrets exposed are surprising some national security experts. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Until the mid-1970s, the average American had no clue the National Security Agency even existed. Now the NSA...
North Korea's Kim lays out key goals to boost military power
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented unspecified goals to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of top political officials, state media reported Wednesday, in an indication he’ll continue his provocative run of weapons displays. Kim’s statement came as animosities with rival South Korea rose sharply this week as the South accused the North of flying drones across the rivals’ border for the first time in five years. This year, North Korea already performed a record number of missile tests in what experts call an attempt to modernize its arsenal and increase its leverage in future dealings with the United States. During the Tuesday session at the ongoing plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim analyzed new security challenges in international politics and on the Korean Peninsula and clarified principles and directions to take in external relations and fights against enemies to protect national interests and sovereignty, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. Kim “set forth new key goals for bolstering up the self-reliant defense capability to be pushed ahead with in 2023 under the multilaterally changing situation,” KCNA said, without elaborating.
Comments / 0