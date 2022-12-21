Read full article on original website
NPR
A Russian missile stops a Ukrainian city from returning drinkable water to residents
Audio will be available later today. Mykolaiv, Ukraine, was poised to start piping drinkable water to its residents for the first time in months, but a Russian missile struck a major pump station in a recently liberated area.
NPR
COVID infections surge in Beijing causing hospital shortages
Audio will be available later today. Hospital staff and space are short in Beijing as a surge in COVID infections overwhelms China.
