Some GOP leaders say Republican Santos 'lied' about career and Jewish heritage
Republican Congressman-elect George Santos from New York now admits he misled voters about big parts of his life before winning a seat on Long Island last month. Still, Santos says he'll take office next month, part of the new razor-thin GOP majority in the House. NPR's Brian Mann has more.
Iran protests: regime challenged by push for change
More than 100 days of protests in Iran have shattered taboos and shaken the ideological pillars of the Islamic republic in a push for change that has defied a fierce crackdown. "The protesters want the Islamic republic to go away," she told AFP. - 'Never more vulnerable' - While protests may have decreased in frequency and size in recent weeks, Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said they still take place "every day across the country".
The case of the Supreme Court that just can't seem to stop talking
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court have, at least in modern times, been known for their discipline when it comes to talking. But of late, they have been talking and talking ... and talking, sometimes more than doubling the amount of time allotted for oral arguments. On paper, the...
3 busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Harris' residence
Someone chose Christmas Eve to use human beings to make a political point. Buses carried migrants from Texas to the residence of the vice president in Washington. They were dropped off in a city where temperatures had fallen to 18 degrees. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have sent other groups of migrants to northern cities, seizing attention for their critique of President Biden's immigration policies. Our colleague Andrew Limbong spoke earlier with Amy Fischer, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network.
Consider This from NPR
Time is running out for Kevin McCarthy. The California Republican is campaigning to become speaker of the House in the next Congress. The GOP will have a narrow majority. The January 3 election is fast approaching, and McCarthy is still not a slam dunk for the speakership. Here he is making his case on conservative outlet Newsmax.
Biden, family head to US Virgin Islands for rest of year
President Biden and the first lady will vacation in St. Croix with their grandchildren until Jan. 2. Biden vacationed on the island when he was vice president.
Busloads of migrants dropped off near Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off outside of the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve — apparently the latest in an escalating battle between state officials and the Biden administration over the country's immigration policy. A total of three busloads of migrants arrived...
Taiwan is preparing for China's attack, however unlikely
Audio will be available later today. Taiwan has lived under the threat of attack from China for more than 70 years. The country is preparing for the worst-case scenario, however unlikely — and they have a long way to go.
Analysts say hate crimes are increasing but that's not reflected in FBI data
The FBI hate crime data for last year is so flawed and incomplete that experts are warning it could mask the real trend: a continuing and troubling rise in hate incidents and violence. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. People tracking hate crimes say they're increasing in this country. The FBI's most recent...
Laws allow kids to be taken away from their parents if they fail to pay debts
For courts to end a parent's rights to their child, there has to be a serious reason. But NPR found laws that say it's OK to take kids away from their parents if they fail to pay certain debts. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. The right of parents to raise children as...
Morning news brief
China is reopening to the rest of the world after nearly three years of closed borders. It just announced that starting in January it will no longer require hotel quarantines for inbound travelers. The U-turn comes as the country battles an enormous wave of COVID infections nationwide, a surge that has overwhelmed hospitals and ambulance service, even in the capital of Beijing. Joining us now is NPR's Emily Feng. Emily, why this sudden change because I remember earlier this year you were reporting that China was still requiring two weeks of quarantine for anyone who wants to go into the country?
