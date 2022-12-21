'Somebody is dying': Advocates protest commissioners pausing mental health crisis center

SOUTH BEND — It came in the final meeting of the year Tuesday. St. Joseph County commissioners halted — at least for now — an effort to establish a behavioral crisis center that many public officials and agencies have been working on intensively for the past two years.

Commission President Carl Baxmeyer removed the crisis center’s final approval from Tuesday’s agenda, then refused to put it back after 32 people spoke in favor of it at that meeting.

One of the most impassioned pleas came from South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

If the crisis center had been in place, he told commissioners, “Probably my cousin wouldn’t be in the ICU as of two days ago,” noting a mental health issue.

He said police have been seeking the community’s help with mental health issues for at least three years. His department deals with 800 to 1,200 calls per year that are related to mental health, but the actual number, he said, is likely “a lot higher,” hidden for example in random cases of theft and vandalism.

“The police have been begging for help in dealing with things we shouldn’t be dealing with,” Ruszkowski said. “We have been transparent. We have been open.”

Local residents affected by suicide spoke, too. Some had survived attempts themselves and others had loved ones either die or be in danger of suicide.

Baxmeyer pulled the item from the agenda on Friday. The county’s health officer, Dr. Bob Einterz, feels this risks killing the effort. But Baxmeyer said it doesn’t — rather, that it pauses the effort to see what’s the best, “wholistic” approach to all of the county’s homeless and mental health issues.

Both he and Commissioner Derek Dieter cited questions about the ability to pay for the center over the long term.

In December 2021, the St. Joseph County Council unanimously approved $2.7 million of federal American Rescue Plan money to pay for construction and the first year of operation.

The center would be available around the clock and would mesh with a beefed-up mobile crisis response team, both of them through Oaklawn mental health center. All of them would become integrated into the county’s 911 dispatch system.

In the spring, Oaklawn has plans to create the center by renovating space with 14 beds in the existing Epworth Hospital on Niles Avenue in South Bend. Architects have already been drawing plans.

If the commissioners don’t sign off on the crisis center by the year’s end, Einterz said, it would send the funding measure back to the county council to begin the review process over again. He fears that, with a newly elected council that has switched to a Republican majority and with members who’ve been “hostile” to the health department , that it may not pass in 2023. He perceived this new delay as a “vendetta.”

Before the meeting, more than 70 people from Faith in Indiana gathered for a press conference in the County-City Building lobby to urge commissioners to sign the contract for the crisis center. They then walked up to the fourth floor to watch the commissioners’ meeting, where they stood quietly in protest.

Not 'fly by night'

Faith in Indiana, which locally includes 25 congregations who advocate for social issues, started pushing for the center two years ago.

Local incidents have fed interest in a more robust mental health response system, including in late July, when a suicidal man, Dante Kittrell, was shot and killed after a lengthy standoff with police.

Organizers say the center would provide an alternative — proven in other communities — to the jails and hospitals where too many people are lodged for lack of better options.

Organizers say they’ve had multiple meetings, spoken with an array of public officials and state legislators and gained the support of the United Way of St. Joseph County .

“This is not some fly-by-night thing,” said Rebekah Go, who’s been heavily involved over the past two years, serving on the crisis center’s advisory board as well as on Faith in Indiana’s jail diversion task force. “I’m feeling like this is a lack of courage. Some members of the county council have a scorched earth mentality with the health department.”

Funding questions

In a statement he read at Tuesday’s meeting, Baxmeyer said he wants to reconvene a committee that he’d formed after he took office in August — to look into the county’s mental health and housing needs.

“I believe the county has a need for a place like this,” said Baxmeyer, a Republican who filled former commissioner Andy Kostielny’s seat.

But he said he wants to bring all stakeholders together to “fully address the issues without addressing one piece at a time.” He said he’s seeking an overall plan that’s more “fully thought out.”

“We want to make sure we’re not rushing the process,” Baxmeyer said.

Commissioner Dieter, a former South Bend police officer, echoed Baxmeyer’s concerns about whether the county could afford the project, calling for a more “comprehensive plan and not piecemeal.”

He cited the county’s home for disabled adults, Portage Manor , and how it needs about $12 million in remodeling, as well as the Motels for Now program for the homeless, where he said the county has spent $5 million so far. Baxmeyer questions whether their funding would also be reduced by the crisis center. But Einterz said those come from different streams of funding than the crisis center.

"The county is being asked to run a $3 million deficit next year,” Dieter said, emphasizing the need to make services affordable to the community. “We need to be very careful. We’re concerned about everybody. … We have a large problem in this community. Everybody wants to do something.”

After the meeting, when asked by the audience, Commissioner Deb Fleming confirmed that she’d wanted to restore the crisis center to the meeting’s budget but said that she then learned that it would require action from a county attorney. She also said she thought, by not voting on it Tuesday, it would be merely a delay in the process.

“It’s not a killing (of the center),” Baxmeyer told a Tribune reporter on Monday. “It’s a: Wait a minute. … Let’s meet all of the needs and proceed in the best path. … We need to have a plan.”

“This (center) could be one of the approaches,” Baxmeyer said. “Maybe it needs to go ahead as envisioned. But maybe it needs to be expanded or combined. … I didn’t say I was for it or against it.”

“Mental health is a huge crisis,” he said. “With our resources, we need to be sure we can do the best we can.”

Einterz told The Tribune he agrees the city and county need to come together to deal with sheltering the homeless, along with mental health issues.

“It is true we need to think about coordination and collaboration in all of those areas,” Einterz said. “That doesn’t mean you defund an essential component.”

South Bend Mayor James Mueller has pledged to match the county’s contribution for the center. The current plan is to cover the first three years with a mix of COVID, county and city dollars and grants.

Oaklawn CEO Laurie Nafziger feels confident her company can secure long-term funding for the center. There is currently a lot of interest and energy from state and federal agencies to finance these sorts of collaborative mental health crisis projects, she said.

And with 17 similar programs across Indiana in motion, she added: “If you wait, you’ll miss it (funding). Everybody will be ahead of you.”

“Part of it is making the case to the federal government that Indiana has its act together,” she said. “We are not out on a limb. There are other states that are a bit ahead of Indiana.”

Oaklawn is already pursuing “bridge” dollars that Indiana’s Department of Mental Health and Addictions has offered to help get such programs through until they secure long-term funding, Nafziger said.

Organizers were originally going to have Beacon Health System take the lead, then decided that Oaklawn would have a better chance at securing long-term funding since it’s a mental health center, she said. As well, she said, it could shed the more costly rules and regulations that come with Beacon’s hospital license.

“We need to take a collaborative, thoughtful leap of faith,” Einterz said. “One step is to create something worth sustaining.”

South Bend Mayor James Mueller said he had no inclination that the previously approved APR funding would be halted.

“If there were second thoughts, it would have been nice to know before the end of the year," Mueller said. He also told commissioners: “Just come up with what President Baxmeyer is willing to do, and we’ll work with that.”

Survivors speak

“We are ashamed of you,” Rabbi Michael Friedland of Sinai Synagogue in South Bend told commissioners.

The Rev. Greg Brown, who works with kids from South Bend schools, said he regularly hears from 16- to 25-year-olds who “tell me they don’t want to live.”

“Somebody is dying in St. Joseph County,” he said of the delay.

Justin Howell said he struggled this past year with suicidal thoughts and mental health issues. Friends and family got him through while he couldn’t find a place to lodge himself for therapy. A crisis center would have helped, he said.

“I was lucky I was able to pull myself together,” he said.

But Garrett Blad said that, just a few weeks ago, he lost a brother who’d suffered from mental illness.

“The appropriate time (for the crisis center) would have been years ago,” Blad said. “These are our families’ lives at stake.”

At the press conference, Noelle Elliott of South Bend recalled getting a text from her son while he was an 18-year-old freshman in college, saying it was his final text to her. A friend rushed him to Oaklawn’s Epworth center in South Bend, which held him for hours to see if a room would open. She eventually called around and found the “best place” for him — in California — where he received 18 months of care before returning home.

“I hope you never have a child who has a mental health crisis,” she said.

To Dieter’s point, Megan Hartz, whose son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the fifth grade, argued that piecemeal funding “saved my son’s life.” For four years, she said, she persistently asked Oaklawn for the wraparound services he needed until it lined up the funding to cover it.

Katie Scrafford, a clinical psychologist, said there’s an urgent need for mental health providers. Some of them have one- to two-year waiting lists. She said she was “extremely heartened” when the county council approved funding for the crisis center a year ago.

Other health items back on the agenda

This past weekend, a series of officials urged Baxmeyer via email to put the center back on the commissioners’ agenda, including Einterz, Mueller, Nafziger and County Sheriff Bill Redman.

Baxmeyer did restore two other, unrelated funding items had been previously removed from Tuesday’s agenda. Both were approved unanimously.

One item was to provide $345,010 in funding for a two-year partnership with the University of Notre Dame for a “Socio-Behavioral Science Team” that would help the health department with analysis, planning and program implementation, helping the health department to overcome barriers to various health issues from cancer to suicide; Einterz said the team would put the department in a better position to seek funding for other health concerns.

The other item would use a state grant to contract with a registered nurse to interview mothers who’d lost an infant as it relates to a fetal infant mortality review program; the contract would end September 2024 and pay up to $15,000 in the first year.

