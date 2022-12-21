Michigan State 2023 Signing Day Table-Setter

What is Early Signing Day?

As Michigan State fans eagerly await the competition of the Mel Tucker’s 2023 recruiting class, early signing day is the first major step towards locking in recruits. Prior to Dec. 21, commitments are just verbal agreements with nothing binding the recruit to the school. The majority of recruits put pen to paper on early signing day officially locking them into playing for that school next season, barring some extreme circumstance.

Michigan State heads into early signing day with 13 commitments. It’s a class that is low in quantity but high in quality, with eight four-star recruits in the On3 Consensus Rankings, and a ninth, QB Sam Leavitt, who is a four-star in the On3.com rankings. The strength of those four-star recruits carried Michigan State to a No. 21 ranking in the On3.com Team Rankings, as of 5 a.m., Wednesday morning. Those rankings will fluctuate throughout the day as players continue to make commitments, along with the occasional flip.

Heading into Wednesday morning, the Spartans have at least two more targets who could finalize their decisions on Signing Day, including Keyshawn Blackstock, who is a Rivals.com four-star recruit and ranked the No. 1 junior college interior offensive lineman in the country by On3.com Junior College Rankings.

Meanwhile, Michigan State has once again hit the transfer portal hard. This year, it looks as though the staff has prioritized adding depth and filling holes in the roster.

Before early signing day gets underway, let’s take a look at Michigan State’s 2023 commitments, incoming transfers, remaining targets, and more.

Commitments

****EDGE Bai Jobe, Norman (OK) Community Christian

The Skinny: Led by pass rush coach Brandon Jordan and defensive line coach Marco Coleman, Michigan State beat out the likes of Miami (FL), Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma for the talented four-star edge rusher. Originally from Senegal, Jobe excelled at Community Christian in Norman, Okla. earning the No. 79 spot in the On3 Consensus rankings, making him the highest-ranked player in MSU’s class.

Notable Offers: Oklahoma, Miami (FL), Alabama, Georgia

****EDGE Andrew Depaepe, Bettendorf (IA) Pleasant Valley

The Skinny: The Spartans earned an early commitment from the four-star defensive end who doubles as an excellent pass rusher. Michigan State then had to defend the commitment from multiple fronts including offers from Power Five schools across the country. Despite the attempts, Depaepe never waivered and will don the green and white in 2023.

Notable Offers: Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan, Tennessee

****LB Jordan Hall, Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy

The Skinny: The first three-year captain in program history, Hall was a standout middle linebacker for national high school powerhouse IMG Academy. Originally from Virginia, Michigan State battled a handful of Southeastern Conference teams for the four-star’s commitment. Hall committed to MSU during a dinner at Mel Tucker’s house while on an official visit in this moment caught on camera.

Notable Offers: Florida, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Penn State

****OT Stanton Ramil, Alabaster (AL) Thompson

The Skinny: Ramil capped off his high school career winning the AHSAA 7A State Championship game. Following a stellar senior season, Ramil had a standout performance at Alabama-Mississippi All-State Game practices and was courted by multiple SEC and Big Ten schools. Michigan State made one final push, locking Ramil into the 2023 class with this in-home visit earlier in December.

Ramil is quietly one of the cornerstones of this class. Michigan State did an amazing job to get involved with him early, gain a commitment, and keep him in the fold.

Notable Offers: Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, LSU

****DE Jalen Thompson, Detroit Cass Tech

The Skinny: After adding legendary Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher to the off-field support staff the year prior, many Spartan fans long-expected Thompson to be a part of the 2023 class. Despite taking longer than most anticipated, the four-star announced his commitment to MSU in late-August.

Thompson was named the State Champs Anvil Award Winner on Monday, given to the top defensive lineman or linebacker in the state of Michigan.

Notable Offers: Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati, Kentucky

****TE Brennan Parachek, Dexter (MI) High School

The Skinny: Despite some late whispers that Michigan was sniffing around the in-state four-star, Parachek reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan State. Led by tight end’s coach Ted Gilmore, Parachek became the Spartans’ first 2023 commit, way back in Sept., 2021. Michigan State has been relying on the transfer portal for help at the tight end position. But beginning with Parachek, and last year’s TE signees who redshirted, the Spartans expect to start gaining some traction with four-year prospects at that position in 2023.

Notable Offers: Kentucky, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Purdue

****CB Chance Rucker, Denton (TX) Ryan

The Skinny: Defensive back’s coach Harlon Barnett and Mel Tucker received a commitment from the four-star in early June. Somewhat overlooked due to the flurry of visits, commits, and de-commits during that summer period, Rucker is a welcomed addition to a shorthanded defensive back’s room. He has the size and change-of-direction to make a run at an immediate role as a true freshman.

Notable Offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M

****IOL Cole Dellinger, Clarkston (MI) High School

The Skinny: Cole, the younger brother of LSU lineman Garrett Dellinger, narrowed his options to Michigan State, Purdue, and LSU during the summer. MSU and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic made a late push and hosted the four-star in early July. Dellinger committed to the Spartans the day following his visit to East Lansing, July 8. He is expected to be a guard candidate in the future, with a redshirt year likely.

Notable Offers: Purdue, LSU, Kansas, Arizona State

***QB Sam Leavitt, Portland (OR) West Linn

The Skinny: After mutually parting ways with former MSU commitment quarterback Bo Edmundson of Austin (TX) Lake Travis, Michigan State began the search for a new 2023 signal caller. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson tried to wiggle back into the Dante Moore sweepstakes, to no avail. Michigan State then turned its full focus to the Pacific Northwest. MSU flipped four-star Leavitt, a Washington State commit, following an official visit to East Lansing.

Leavitt is a four-star recruit in the On3.com rankings and serves as an amazing coup for the Spartans late in the recruiting process.

Notable Offers: Washington, Washington State, Florida State

***WR Aziah Johnson, Richmond (VA) Thomas Jefferson

The Skinny: Potentially a diamond in the rough find, the three-star barely played football until his junior year of high school. Michigan State and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins earned a commitment from Johnson following a December official visit. The Spartans were also able to convince Johnson to cancel his remaining visits, shutting down interest from UNC and South Carolina.

Notable Offers: North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Duke

***RB Jaelon Barbarin, Simi Valley (CA) Chaminade

The Skinny: Another late addition to the class, Michigan State’s running back’s coach Effrem Reed added elite speed to his position group. Barbarin, a three-star prospect according to the On3 Consensus, ran a verified 10.37 100m earlier this year. The Spartans locked in a commitment from Barbarin following a snowy official visit to East Lansing.

Notable Offers: Washington State, Kansas State, San Jose State, UNLV

***DB Sean Brown, Simi Valley (CA) High School

The Skinny: Brown, who was committed to Arizona at the time, visited East Lansing the same weekend as his best friend, fellow Michigan State commit Jaelon Barbarin. Following the trip, MSU locked in a commitment from Barbarin, then flipped the Arizona commit just a few days later. The three-star prospect, who measures in at 6-foot-3, has good height and speed with the capability to play either cornerback or safety at the college level.

Notable Offers: Washington State, Arizona, Oregon State, BYU

***WR Jaelen Smith, Houston (TX) Klein Cain

The Skinny: Smith, who played quarterback out of necessity late in his senior season, earned a late offer from Michigan State and is considered a major sleeper in this class and can be viewed as one of the top sleeper recruits in the Big Ten. He visited East Lansing earlier in December. Then Smith narrowed his choices to Minnesota, Memphis, and Michigan State before committing to the Spartans on signing day eve. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver was voted District MVP in one of the most talent-rich areas in the country.

Notable Offers: Minnesota, Memphis, UTSA, Vanderbilt, Army

Remaining Target(s)

***OL Keyshawn Blackstock, Coffeyville (KS) Community College

The Skinny: Michigan State sits well with Blackstock following a visit to East Lansing earlier this month. The three-star, who many consider the best JUCO lineman available, could be an early contributor wherever he lands. He is listed as a guard prospect by On3, but has the capabilities of bumping out to offensive tackle.

Notable Offers: Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, USC

Incoming Transfers

****Sophomore RB Nathan Carter, UConn

The Skinny: Rated a four-star transfer by On3, Carter was arguably the best Group of 5 transfer running back available. Carter is ranked the No. 5 running back in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Carter, who was on pace to gain more than 1,000 yards, suffered a separated shoulder in week four, ending his 2022 season. The former Husky is also a capable receiver out of the backfield.

2022 Season (4 games): 65 attempts, 405 yards, 1 TD

***Senior TE Jaylan Franklin, Wisconsin (Walk-on)

The Skinny: The Brownstown, Mich. native returns home for his final two years of eligibility, most likely as a depth addition to the tight end room. However, Franklin could also see time on the defensive side of the ball given his experience as an edge rusher while at Wisconsin. Franklin is expected to join the program as a preferred walk-on.

2022 Season: 2 receptions, 40 yards

***Redshirt Senior TE Tyneil Hopper, Boise State

The Skinny: Graduating from Boise State this past weekend, Hopper is a veteran addition to Michigan State’s tight end room. The lone scholarship tight end transfer addition, Hopper will also provide a proven ability to block in both the run and pass game. At 6-foot-2, he does not possess great size or crushing blocking ability, but he’s a veteran body who can provide a level of functionality. He was the No. 2 tight end for Boise State in 2022.

2022 Season: 13 receptions, 108 yards

***Sophomore TE Ademola Faleye, Norfolk State (Walk-on)

The Skinny: The cousin of highly-sought-after 2023 five-star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola, most assumed Michigan State added Faleye as an attempt to increase its odds for the blue-chipper. However, at 6-foot-7, 235-pounds, Faleye possesses a lot of raw, untapped potential. Faleye, who will begin as a walk-on, will be given the opportunity to earn a scholarship if that potential is opened up.

2022 Season: 4 receptions, 55 yards, 1 touchdown

Junior CB Semar Melvin, Wisconsin (Walk-on)

The Skinny: Another likely depth piece, Melvin was a solid backup during his time in Madison. Originally from Pembroke Pines (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas, Melvin will be given an opportunity to compete for playing time in a defensive backfield that is searching for reliable bodies. Melvin is expected to join the program as a preferred walk-on.

2022 Season: 6 tackles, 2 PDs

Senior K Jonathan Kim, North Carolina

The Skinny: One of the best kickoff specialists in college football, Kim will look to add field goal kicking to his resumé at Michigan State. The Spartans still have two other kickers on its roster at this time in Ben Patton and Stephen Rusnak. Dan Orner, former Michigan State kicker and current kicking trainer, recommended Kim to the Spartans.

2021 Season: 65 touchbacks on 84 attempts (77%)

Freshman LB Aaron Alexander, UMass (Walk-on)

The Skinny: One-time Michigan commit, Alexander had his offer pulled by the Wolverines late in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The speedy linebacker eventually signed with UMass, where former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown took over as head coach. Originally from Belleville (MI) High School, Alexander returns home as a walk-on for the Spartans providing a capable athlete in the three-deep. Alexander has good straight-line athleticism and some pop when making contact. He’s a quality talent as a walk-on at a position that needs to replenish some depth.

2022 Season: no stats

By The Numbers