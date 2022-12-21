Good Morning CaneSport 12.21.22 SIGNING DAY EDITION

Presented by LifeWallet and CanesWear

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, it’s not your average morning.

IT’S SIGNING DAY!

Miami is looking to finish with a top 3 class, and you can review the Miami Hurricanes commitment list as we will be on top of their status and posting live updates as they each sign throughout the day.

Damari Brown will be a huge announcement this afternoon, and we’ll be on hand covering it for you.

Might Conrad Hussey flip from Penn State? We’ll find out soon enough – his school isn’t having a signing ceremony because it’s on break but as soon as he announces we’ll be bringing it to you immediately.

As each student-athlete signs we will be posting features breaking down just what they bring to the table in the future for the Miami Hurricanes … and their own thoughts on the program and its direction.

So stay tuned to CaneSport.com all day long! Tell your boss you’re a Miami Hurricanes fan and they’ll understand.

Go Canes!

Note that Florida commit Sharif Denson says Miami has pushed his way into his picture and that he will now have an announcement at his school on Thursday.

Also be sure to check out our story from last night about Mario Cristobal’s secret weapon on the recruiting trail: His black loafers.

And there was the huge basketball game recap and reaction from last night, so be sure to check that out as well.

We also continue to update our portal tracker daily as the Miami Hurricanes continue to look to upgrade their roster not just through recruiting but also by adding transfers.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Miami making late push to try and sway Florida commit Sharif Denson: “Their staff, they’re relentless”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Wayne & Bain … posted by HJ Cane

That’s some duo right there. Let Moss add 20 pounds this off season and now we have quite the trio. Add in Harvey as the upper classman and Mesidor and Kelly and Ishmael and now we have a D-end room that might actually strike a little fear in opposing OC’s.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“He’s physical. He’s gonna fight you. He’s long. His body frame, long arms, long legs, and that allows him to do a lot of things as an EDGE guy. You can’t really coach those types of things.” IMG Academy ASST. coach Ernie Long on Jayden Wayne

