ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Good Morning CaneSport 12.21.22 SIGNING DAY EDITION

By CaneSport.com Staff
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qm5Fi_0jpt47Wr00

Presented by LifeWallet and CanesWear

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, it’s not your average morning.

IT’S SIGNING DAY!

Miami is looking to finish with a top 3 class, and you can review the Miami Hurricanes commitment list as we will be on top of their status and posting live updates as they each sign throughout the day.

Damari Brown will be a huge announcement this afternoon, and we’ll be on hand covering it for you.

Might Conrad Hussey flip from Penn State? We’ll find out soon enough – his school isn’t having a signing ceremony because it’s on break but as soon as he announces we’ll be bringing it to you immediately.

As each student-athlete signs we will be posting features breaking down just what they bring to the table in the future for the Miami Hurricanes … and their own thoughts on the program and its direction.

So stay tuned to CaneSport.com all day long! Tell your boss you’re a Miami Hurricanes fan and they’ll understand.

Go Canes!

Note that Florida commit Sharif Denson says Miami has pushed his way into his picture and that he will now have an announcement at his school on Thursday.

Also be sure to check out our story from last night about Mario Cristobal’s secret weapon on the recruiting trail: His black loafers.

And there was the huge basketball game recap and reaction from last night, so be sure to check that out as well.

We also continue to update our portal tracker daily as the Miami Hurricanes continue to look to upgrade their roster not just through recruiting but also by adding transfers.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Miami making late push to try and sway Florida commit Sharif Denson: “Their staff, they’re relentless”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Wayne & Bain … posted by HJ Cane

That’s some duo right there. Let Moss add 20 pounds this off season and now we have quite the trio. Add in Harvey as the upper classman and Mesidor and Kelly and Ishmael and now we have a D-end room that might actually strike a little fear in opposing OC’s.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“He’s physical. He’s gonna fight you. He’s long. His body frame, long arms, long legs, and that allows him to do a lot of things as an EDGE guy. You can’t really coach those types of things.”

IMG Academy ASST. coach Ernie Long on Jayden Wayne

Click here for a limited time, register and get 12 months for only $10.00

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

Check us out on Facebook

Lastly, Have a great day!

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star EDGE Kolaj Cobbins breaks down Top 10 schools

2024 Destrehan (La.) EDGE Kolaj Cobbins is one of the top priorities for LSU in the next cycle. On Christmas, he announced his Top 10 schools. Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas and USC made the cut. “I chose these 10 schools because these...
DESTREHAN, LA
On3.com

2024 Five-Star WR Joshisa Trader names Top 5

Five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader of Miami (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep announced his top five schools– Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Miami: “I feel like home and Mario is building something over there.”. Florida: “I have a good relationship...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

ANALYSIS: Five immediate impact candidates for Miami

It’s not a secret that Miami is in need of immediate roster help after a disappointing 2023 campaign. And the Hurricanes responded with a historic recruiting class. Miami’s recruiting class is the school’s first top-five class since 2008, former head coach Randy Shannon’s first recruiting class. The Hurricanes landed more than a dozen blue-chip prospects and paved the way to potentially lay the framework for future recruiting classes, although several members of the 2023 class may have their impact felt immediately.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Transfer portal tight end Seydou Traore commits to Colorado

Since Deon Sanders took over as head coach for Colorado, the transfer commits have been fast and furious. And on Sunday, the Buffaloes added another one. Tight end Seydou Traore announced from his social media he will be committing to Colorado for the 2023 season. Traore played high school football...
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor reveals top 10 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 10 schools. They are Auburn, East Carolina, Missouri, Clemson, West Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State, NC State and Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 310 overall prospect and No. 48 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according...
GREENSBORO, NC
On3.com

Meet the signees: Complete rundown of Michigan's 2023 recruiting class

Michigan signed 23 recruits for the class of 2023 on National Signing Day on Wednesday, with a haul that ranks No. 20 overall in the country, per the On3 Consensus. The Wolverine provides an in-depth look at each signee, breaking down their On3 Consensus Rankings, NIL Value, other notable offers, the road to each player ultimately signing, and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian shares excitement about Texas' offensive line signings

If you’re familiar with football, you know the old adage that the game is won in the trenches. So, if you’re trying to build a solid college football program, that would be an excellent place to start. And Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has done just that over his past two recruiting classes. Recently the Longhorns head man shared his excitement about his offensive line signings.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Agiye Hall enters transfer portal

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Inside Texas reported last week that Hall was no longer with the program and another portal entrance for the former five-star was expected. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

2024 Five-Star PG Boogie Fland recaps visit to UNC

Boogie Fland, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard out of White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac, ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 point guard nationally. The On3 Consensus is the average ranking from all...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

3-star IOL William Spencer announces top 4 teams

Louisville (Ky.) New Albany Senior three-star interior offensive lineman William Spencer has named his top four schools. They are Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Mississippi State. Spencer is the No. 435 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

USF transfer WR Jimmy Horn announces commitment to Colorado

USF wide receiver Jimmy Horn has made his decision after entering the transfer portal. He committed to Colorado Sunday, he announced via Twitter. Horn entered the portal Nov. 29 and garnered plenty of interest after doing so, taking a visit to Houston in addition to Colorado. He also came in as the No. 92 overall transfer to hit the open market this cycle, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

USC Offers Defensive Tackle in the Transfer Portal

USC’s search for immediate help along the defensive line continued Monday as the Trojans extended an offer to Texas State transfer tackle Davon Sears. Sears is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound tackle who enrolled at Texas State as a three-star junior college prospect out of Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College in the 2021 class. He spent two years at Ellsworth, where he had 15 tackles and two sacks in five games as a sophomore. Sears did not see action at Texas State in 2021 and then had 15 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections this fall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

USC LB Tuasivi Nomura enters transfer portal

USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Nomura contributed to USC’s Pac-12 runner-up season. He finished with 23 total tackles. Nomura played high school football at Corona (Calif.) Centennial, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 886 overall recruit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
93K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy