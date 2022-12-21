Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Jonesborough crews search for large leak in utility system
Jonesborough Utility Department Crews working overnight have repaired multiple leaks throughout Washington County, town officials said in a morning news update. “The good news is the crews repairing the leaks are making an impact, and we’re seeing levels rising in our tanks,” said Glenn Rosenoff, Jonesborough Town administrator. “We have yet to locate the suspected large leak that is making the largest impact. Crews will continue the hunt and encourage anyone who sees water bubbling above ground to call us at 753-1040 and we will dispatch a crew.”
New fire stationed envision in downtown
A vision for a new fire station near downtown Kingsport is starting to come alive. The city is now looking at building a brand new fire station on Fort Henry Drive.
The History of the Santa Train’s First Santa
KINGSPORT- The Santa Train has been an 80-year tradition for the Appalachian Highlands area. The train is centered around giving and always features Santa. The first Santa, Joe Higgins, became important to the train and the local Kingsport community.
Jonesborough asks customers to conserve water
Jonesborough officials are asking customers to conserve water as the town's water department works to fix "multiple line leaks" caused by the cold weather. An advisory from the water department noted that since temperatures are above freezing, water customers no longer need to have their faucets dripping to prevent pipes from freezing. Customers are advised to call (423) 753-1005 to report a leak.
Hawkins and Sullivan County Schools receive CTE and STEM grants
ROGERSVILLE– Schools in the Hawkins County and Sullivan County School Districts received grant funding for middle school Career Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) startups and expansions. The grants were awarded to 34 districts across the state and also included high school, school-based, enterprise projects....
Road closure planned Wednesday on South Cherokee Street in Jonesborough
Part of South Cherokee Street in Jonesborough will be closed Wednesday for a speed table installation. The Jonesborough Street Department will install the speed table from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Temporary outages expected in Jonesborough water system
Water customers in the area of Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and north of Highway 11-E west of Jonesobourgh will experience outages as water crews check for leaks, according to an update from the Jonesborough Water Department. Anyone who sees a leak is asked to contact the water department at (423)...
Local financial adviser receives professional certification
KINGSPORT — Kingsport native Brian Boatright has received the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification as a financial adviser for Edward Jones. This certification is granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. According to the CFP website, members from Tennessee make up less than 2% of total CFP professionals in the United States.
Elizabethton water crews stay busy during cold spell, manager worries worse leaks may lie ahead
ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton Water Department crews were busy during the recent arctic blast, but Water Resources Manager Jonathan Pleasant said the city did not suffer the major leaks experienced in Jonesborough. “We had lots of calls during the time, but, knock on wood, we have not experienced the big...
Tusculum honors bank and its employee, who graduated from the school
GREENEVILLE — Christmas came a little early this year for a local bank employee who once played basketball for Tusculum University. However, school officials said the bank has been a real Santa for the school. Tusculum University has recognized Andrew Johnson Bank for its investment in the higher education...
Washington County declares state of emergency due to waterline breaks
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy declared a state of emergency for the county on Monday afternoon due to water leaks impacting residents in several areas. “In consideration of the impact of the winter weather system on the local energy and utility infrastructure and the health, safety, and welfare of residents of Washington County, it is in the public interest that the local state of emergency be declared,” Grandy said during a joint press conference with Jonesborough officials.
Elizabethton VFW announces student winners
ELIZABETHTON — Post 2166 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars has announced the local winners of the 2022-23 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contests. Tyanna Hitechew, a junior at Elizabethton High School, has been named the winner of the local post’s Voice of Democracy contest. Jillian Keene, a 6th grader at T.A. Dugger Middle School, has been named winner of the Patriot’s Pen essay contest.
Holiday scene in downtown Johnson City
Christmas trees in King Commons set the mood for the season. The Candy Land Christmas display can be seen in King Commons and Founders Park until Jan. 8.
Sertoma Club awards annual Service to Mankind Award
KINGSPORT — “Wherever there is need, he will be there.” Those are the words used to describe this year’s recipient of the Kingsport Sertoma Club’s Service to Mankind Award. Doug Clark received the award and a $500 check made payable to the Southern Baptist Relief...
East High's Anthony Todt latest in Teacher Spotlight.
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School's Anthony Todt, who returned to his high school alma mater to teach after college, is the latest Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Gio's re-opening hints at good things to come
There’s been a rebirth of sorts taking place over at the Kroger shopping center at 1815 W. State of Franklin Road here Johnson City. Back in April of this year, Miso Teriyaki House decided to break ground on a vacant outparcel behind Jersey Mike’s.
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 27
Dec. 27, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Every Johnson City family interested in good work should be represented at the New Year’s Reception being given by Mrs. Haynes Miller. Your presence will bring two-fold good. Your admission will help your country, and then you will get better acquainted with your neighbor.”
Police say Blountville man drove wrong way down one-way street; multiple charges placed
A Blountville man picked up numerous charges on Christmas Eve after Johnson City police said he traveled the wrong way on a one-way street in an attempt to evade officers. Michael Halterman was charged with evading arrest, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs without a prescription, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, expired registration, and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
Elizabethton VFW offering New Years Eve gala
ELIZABETHTON — Looking for a place to celebrate the coming of the new year? The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2166 will hold a New Year’s Eve fundraising gala at the post headquarters at 2001 W. Elk Ave. fon Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Live music for...
Girls volleyball registration begins Jan. 3
Registration for the Johnson City Parks and Recreation’s volleyball league for girls ages 8-13 begins Jan. 3 and ends Jan. 31. The cost is $25 for city residents and $30 for non-city residents. Practices begin Feb. 4.
