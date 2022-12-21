ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Forecast: Cloudy with big cool down looming

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OKYN_0jpt2OEh00

Southwest Florida will see ample cloud cover tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 60s overnight.

A strong front is on the way that will bring a sharp temperature drop by this weekend. It’s not expected to bring us a lot of rain, but will usher in at least isolated rain chances on Thursday and Friday.

As the front moves away from us through the day on Friday, temperatures will fall, and by late Friday night and early Saturday morning be in the low 40s along the coast and upper 30s east of Interstate 75.

Cool air will settle in for the Christmas weekend, with highs on Saturday only topping out at 56 degrees in the afternoon. On Christmas Eve, temperatures are expected to be even cooler, with upper 30s in the cities along US41, with mid 30s in inland areas east of the Interstate 75 corridor.

Christmas Day will be one of the coolest we’ve had for years. Highs in the afternoon will peak near 55 degrees. Unfortunately we may have some persistent clouds around and will need to leave in the chance of a stray shower or two, mainly in areas south of Fort Myers and Cape Coral. The more clouds we have around and the more rain that falls will mean the cooler it will feel outside, so do make sure you’re ready when it arrives!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Cool overnight, with warmer weather coming soon

Though Southwest Florida will see another night of below-average temperatures, a warming trend is on the way in the 7-day forecast. Tonight, as sky conditions stay clear to mostly clear, lows are expected to slide into the mid and upper 40s. Fort Myers and Cape Coral will cool to 48 degrees, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte will drop down to 46 degrees, and Naples and Marco Island will drop to around 49 and 50 degrees.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Manatees look for warmer waters at Manatee Park

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee Park is a seasonal location for non-captive Florida manatees looking for a temporary shelter during winter. Temperatures across Southwest Florida reached the low 50s on Monday after a cold weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s. According to the Lee County government page, many...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier County officials reopen Vanderbilt Beach

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — The access point and parking garage at Vanderbilt Beach are now open to the public. “It looks way different …we were talking about it before we left about how the beaches were gonna be … it’s just so crazy how bad it looked on TV and how it looks now,” said Kyle Siniski, who is visiting Naples from the northeast.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

18 dead due to rain, snow, cold across the U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts. The storm unleashed its full...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC2 Fort Myers

Officials provide tips for safe disposal during holiday season

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office suggest residents hold onto their holiday gift boxes for safety precaution. With the holiday season coming to an end, if you have recently purchased a TV, laptop, or other valuable items as a Christmas gift, it’s best not to throw your empty cardboard boxes outside of your driveway and leave them in plain sight for everyone to see what you were gifted. Last year, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Waste Pro by providing several locations to dispose of your boxes.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Matlacha residents light up the streets with annual luminary ceremony

MATLACHA, Fla. — Luminaries line the streets here in Matlacha, something residents didn’t know could be done this year due to the hurricane. “We all wanted the Christmas spirit and even with the hurricane and there was a big debate, should we have it ? And we said, “Matlacha strong,” we’re gonna have the luminaries this year,” resident Mike Peplinksi said.
MATLACHA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fire sparks in North Naples business building

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A fire sparked in a North Naples business building Monday night. According to the North Collier Fire Department, at around 7:53 p.m. firefighters responded to the scene at 1301 Rail Head Boulevard. Crews were able to quickly put out the heavy smoke and flames coming...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy