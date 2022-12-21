Forecast: Cloudy with big cool down looming

Southwest Florida will see ample cloud cover tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 60s overnight.

A strong front is on the way that will bring a sharp temperature drop by this weekend. It’s not expected to bring us a lot of rain, but will usher in at least isolated rain chances on Thursday and Friday.

As the front moves away from us through the day on Friday, temperatures will fall, and by late Friday night and early Saturday morning be in the low 40s along the coast and upper 30s east of Interstate 75.

Cool air will settle in for the Christmas weekend, with highs on Saturday only topping out at 56 degrees in the afternoon. On Christmas Eve, temperatures are expected to be even cooler, with upper 30s in the cities along US41, with mid 30s in inland areas east of the Interstate 75 corridor.

Christmas Day will be one of the coolest we’ve had for years. Highs in the afternoon will peak near 55 degrees. Unfortunately we may have some persistent clouds around and will need to leave in the chance of a stray shower or two, mainly in areas south of Fort Myers and Cape Coral. The more clouds we have around and the more rain that falls will mean the cooler it will feel outside, so do make sure you’re ready when it arrives!