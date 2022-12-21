Greeneville PD: Body found in burning car at church

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a vehicle fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night.

A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that first responders arrived at Eastside Baptist Church at 8:02 p.m. in reference to a vehicle fire in a parking lot at 195 Serral Drive.

Flames engulfed a vehicle in the back of the lot when the GPD and Greeneville Fire Department located it. Once crews extinguished the fire, authorities discovered a body inside the vehicle, police say.

The GPD launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death. The unidentified body will undergo an autopsy at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City.

