Greeneville PD: Body found in burning car at church
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a vehicle fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night.
A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that first responders arrived at Eastside Baptist Church at 8:02 p.m. in reference to a vehicle fire in a parking lot at 195 Serral Drive.Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion
Flames engulfed a vehicle in the back of the lot when the GPD and Greeneville Fire Department located it. Once crews extinguished the fire, authorities discovered a body inside the vehicle, police say.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Top Stories This Morning
The GPD launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death. The unidentified body will undergo an autopsy at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 1