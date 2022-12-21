Sit Tom Brady for Kyle Trask at Tampa Bay? Here's one vote for that | HEY, WILLIE!

HEY, WILLIE!

Just a thought, on the heels of multiple articles from varying media sources. Isn't it about time to put Tom Brady, his ego, and his huge salary out to pasture and bring in the new stud?

What ever happened to Kyle Trask, second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, out of Florida? He's been scratched for all games except the one against the 49ers, for no apparent reason.

When you're down four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, shouldn't this be the time to put in a highly recruited back-up quarterback? Brock Purdy did it for the 49ers, why not Kyle Trask for the Buccaneers?

GAYLE

HEY, GAYLE!

You get the feeling that a couple or three months from now — or maybe it’ll take longer — some insider will spill the beans about this year’s Tampa Bay Bucs. Something has gone dreadfully wrong for that offense this season,

There’s the obvious: A makeshift offensive line, no Gronk, no running game. Combine that with a pure drop-back QB who can’t compensate by tucking the ball and running for 20 yards, and you have trouble in today’s NFL.

But between the coaching change — including offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich thinking he’d be elsewhere as a head coach — and Brady’s offseason departure and return, there has to be some intangible bug-a-boo crippling the ’22 Bucs, who still might limp into the playoffs to take a first-round beating.

Oh, Kyle Trask? If you’re a quarterback and have to spend your first two years off-stage, hanging out with Tom Brady must be the best-case scenario, assuming Trask has sponged up everything Tom does and says.

Trask will surely be considered as a possible option when Brady leaves for good, but be careful what you wish for. If you think the Bucs are hard to watch now, just wait until Brady leaves, some other free agents also jump ship, and few if any outside free agents want to join Tom Brady’s former team.

It’s gonna be ugly.

HEY, WILLIE!

It's about time the royal family of NASCAR came off the throne and played nice with the rest of the racing world, finally agreeing to work with others in determining the nuts and bolts that make up today's exotic racing machines.

Now if they only will do the same with motorcycles, maybe the Daytona 200 can get back some of its past glory. That’s my Santa wish.

DIRTY DAN

HEY, D.D.!

You’re referring to the new prototype class of cars for the upcoming Rolex 24 — new-age rides built in conjunction with the Europeans and therefore eligible for both Daytona and Le Mans (and elsewhere on the respective sports-car circuits).

NASCAR’s sports-car division — IMSA — obviously shares DNA with its parent organization, so there’s a smidgeon of reluctance to fully embrace high-tech machinery. But worldwide marketing desires are a powerful pull.

Hybrid technology in the new GTP class is a must for Le Mans and its parent organization, which means the NASCAR Next Gen entry in next year’s Le Mans 24 will feature a hybrid component . . . which means it’s coming to NASCAR sooner than later.

In today’s world, it’s all good politics. In any era’s world, it’s good business.

Let’s save the motorcycle talk for next March. Man, that’s some real “inside baseball” stuff, and the Research Dept. has gone into Christmas-week mode — two-martini brunch, afternoon “errands,” etc.

HEY, WILLIE!

It’s not very often that the Palm Beach Post publishes an article I find interesting. Thanks for your submission (Dec. 14 N-J) detailing the 1947 meetings from which NASCAR evolved.

GEORGE

HEY, GEORGE!

Anything I can do to enlighten the Pretty People down there, hit me up.

HEY, WILLIE!

Why would the NCAA geniuses put Georgia and Ohio State in a bowl game in Georgia's home state instead of a neutral state? Why not the Fiesta Bowl or some other bowl?

Seems political to me. Of course, politics has taken over every sport these days.

BUCKEYE FAN RON

HEY, RON!

No politics with this one, just rules.

The playoff committee is charged with giving the top seed preferential treatment when assigning the two semifinal matchups. The playoff bowl rotation this year landed on the Peach and Fiesta, so the choice was easy — Dawgs-Buckeyes in Atlanta, Wolverines-Horned Frogs in Arizona.

This season’s championship game is in Los Angeles, where some USC fans will be unloading their advance-purchase tickets.

