Notice of Death – December 26, 2022
Service: Wednesday, December 28 at 2 pm at Crossroads Baptist Church in Marthaville. Service: Friday, December 30 at 2 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Visitation: Will be in the church before the service, beginning at 8:30 am. Service: Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10 am at Trinity Episcopal Church,...
Louisiana city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
The city is dubbed the Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas for its lit-up displays of the red flower.
Chamber Welcomes New Director of Development
The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Dustin Dauzat as their new Director of Development. As a resident of Natchitoches since 2003, and in much of his career, he has been involved in the community in a variety of ways, including serving the Chamber as an ambassador and ambassador chair and recently graduating from the Chamber’s Leadership Natchitoches Program. He has over 15 years of experience working in the financial service industry and in customer service. He and his wife, Gretchen, have four children – Elise, Luke, Owen, & Andrew.
Boil advisory for Natchitoches area
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches Distribution System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for Oak Grove Community including Johnson Chute, Hwy 3191, Posey Rd, and Hwy 504. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. It is recommended that all consumers...
Jay D. Oliphant Jr. – Withdrawal from Appointment
It is with great honor, sincere pride, and deepest humility that I extend gratitude for considering me for the prestigious position of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. I am truly humbled to have met with you to discuss the city’s needs; particularly as it relates to violent crime reduction. As the Mayor, you are to be commended for having a genuine concern for the safety of the citizens of Natchitoches, and you are also committed to doing everything within your authority to establish and maintain a comfortable level of safety. The appointment, although well-intended, has become a political distraction for the city and its employees, as well as the City Council. Violent crime in the City of Natchitoches needs to be addressed aggressively and immediately in order to help prevent further loss of life. Change is inevitable, and those who are in position(s) to affect those necessary changes, should do so without reservation to establish and maintain a level of safety and security desired by all. It is with the same honor, pride, and humility that I withdraw from consideration for the Appointment of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. It is not a decision I take lightly, but ultimately it is the best option for me and my family at this time. Natchitoches, La. is greater than any one individual, and it will take a collective effort along with local, state, and federal partners to successfully address violence in our town. I wish you all the best in finding a peaceful resolution to the city’s crime problem. Again, thank you for your consideration, and thanks for the overwhelming support, via calls/texts/emails from the citizens of the City of Natchitoches, La.
BOIL ADVISORY: Oak Grove Community
Oak Grove Community within the City of Natchitoches Distribution System did experience a low pressure problem on December 25, 2022, in the above mentioned area of the water supply system. This drop in system pressure below 20 pounds has been caused by freezing temperatures and numerous customer leaks. Because of...
OPPORTUNITY: Part-time Clerk
DESCRIPTION: Looking to hire a motivated and experienced clerk to plan, manage, and coordinate. clerical duties within the Village. Performs technical and administrative work in maintaining fi scal records,. minutes, packages, and prepare monthly agendas. Prepares reports and assists in the preparation of ordinances,. resolutions, and proclamations so they can...
Natchitoches asks customers to conserve water
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches city officials are asking customers to conserve water. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the city said while water has been restored to most people, water leaks are still happening. To get back to normal water production levels, the city is asking everyone to turn off water to any leaks on their property.
Timber manufacturing company RoyOMartin invests $9.5M to modernize manufacturing
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, plans to invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill in Louisiana. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s...
City of Alexandria warns residents of freezing pipes
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning residents about pipes bursting as a result of the freezing temperatures. The city is asking all residents to report water leaks to 318-473-1264 and to notify their neighbors in the area if a water leak is noticed. Additionally, if a...
Sheriff’s deputies teach kids about working in corrections
In the Natchitoches Jr. High JAG program, members quest for independent living and working at a correctional officer, JAG would like to extend their gratitude to Officers Dorsey and Dunn from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for providing their expertise on all things corrections. Pictured is Officer Dorsey, Dequan...
Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in a trailer park, early Christmas Eve that left one dead and another fighting for their life. On Dec. 24, around 12:17 a.m., NPD responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of...
Louisiana man arrested for disturbing the peace claimed to be Jesus Christ
Officials in north Louisiana responded to a disturbance and ended up arresting a man who was causing a ruckus just a few days before the arrival of what he believed to be his birthday. The man claimed to be Jesus Christ.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Three die in house fires in Louisiana this week, how to keep family safe
The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is pleading with people to be aware of fire hazards, as temperatures continue to plunge.
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
Public Service Announcement: about city water usage
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Public Service Announcement: The City of Alexandria water system is experiencing unforeseen leaks due to cold weather issues. The City water system is stable, but we need the public’s assistance to get leaks under control. We need all residents to:. 1. Report leaks to...
Improper heating suspected in deadly Mansfield fire; victim identified
MANSFIELD, La. - A woman died and her grandson was injured in a late night fire Friday in Mansfield. Neighbors were able to rescue a 6-year-old boy but could not reach his grandmother. The child was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment and is expected to recover. DeSoto...
Natchitoches boy, 8, accidentally shot with stolen gun
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff’s office investigators in Natchitoches Parish are looking into how an 8-year-old got hold of the stolen gun that he used to shoot himself accidentally. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS were called to the boy’s home near...
