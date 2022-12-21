Read full article on original website
MARSHALL MAN MODERATELY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN HOWARD COUNTY
A Marshall man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on Saturday, December 24, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Wesley Chim failed to stop at an intersection. Chim’s vehicle went through the intersection and struck a sign and embankment.
SEDALIA WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch and a tree before coming to rest.
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
Two injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- Two local residents are moderately injured after a rear end crash in Carroll County tonight, December 26, 2022. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash on northbound 65 Highway at County Road 324, just after 7:45 p.m. Monday night. The report claims Jamie Humphrey, 31, of Carrollton and her 5 year old female passenger were injured when their vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Matthew Johnson, 21, of Anoka, Minnesota.
Teen Injured In Icy-Road Crash On Highway 54
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills teen was hospitalized on Dec. 24 after a crash on an icy Highway 54 in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Andrew Lacroix was driving a 2005 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 54 when he lost control of the vehicle and the car went off the left side of the road. It hit a sign and embankment, and was totaled in the crash. The Patrol says icy conditions were to blame.
Icy conditions cause Carrollton woman to crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after being injured when a sports utility vehicle slid on ice and went off Highway 65 in Saline County. Sixty-year-old Dawn Moore received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Sedalia. After the southbound car...
Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County
A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the Econolodge Truman Inn, 3501 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a stolen vehicle report. Christy L. Monteer stated her roommate allowed company into their hotel room while she was sleeping. When she woke, she noticed her vehicle was missing, as was the car key that was with her in the room.
Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier. Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash. The westbound sports utility...
SEDALIA WOMAN FACING FELONY CHARGES FOR BURGLARY AND STEALING
A Sedalia woman has been charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County. Sedalia Police Officers were called to a residence on South Grand Avenue in Sedalia on Monday, November 28, 2022 to a report of a burglary. In the list of items stolen were debit cards which showed payments to CashApp and Warrensburg Walmart. The victim’s car had also been taken and reported stolen later in the week.
Warsaw Man Injured in One-car Crash Arrested for DWI
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Nathan W. Pendleton of Warsaw, was on Highway MM at Clearwater Road around 7:45 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest in the ditch.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Car Strikes Several Trees
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by 30-year-old Jayson M. Henson of Warsaw, was on Highway 7, just south of Edwards Avenue around 1:45 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, crossed back over and traveled off the left side, and struck multiple trees.
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Independence police investigating deadly crash on US 24 HWY
Independence Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on US 24 highway that killed one person and sent another to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Funeral Announcements for December 27, 2022
Funeral service for Judith Carolyn “Judy” Wilken, 79, of Oak Grove, formerly of Sedalia, will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 29 at Heckart Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service for Elizabeth A. "Betty" Hausam, 95, of Sedalia, will be held at...
