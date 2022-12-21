Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend says one of the accomplishments of her agency this year has been to help people who lose their job get a new one faster. “We started the year in January with the new re-employment case management system. And that was a process where we started contacting individuals who filed for unemployment, the very first week that they that they filed. So we’ve helped almost 30,000 Iowans,” she says.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO