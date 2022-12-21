Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Iowa
Paddlefish licenses on sale for season starting in February
Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefish licenses are on sale through January 7th. “It’s one fish per license that you can purchase two licenses of there’s some...
Radio Iowa
IRS looking to hire new employees in Iowa
The Internal Revenue Service is looking to hire more workers to fill positions to meet the demand of the upcoming tax season. IRS Christopher Miller says it’s a good opportunity. “The IRS is seeking hundreds of new employees across the country, including in Iowa to fill a customer service positions, and various other positions, Miller says.
Radio Iowa
New January deer season allows hunters to take unused antlerless tags
Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The DNR’s Tyler Harms says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. “That season will be implemented in counties that have unsold county antlerless licenses available on January 10th,” Harms says.
Radio Iowa
Need to make a donation while it’s still 2022? Look before you leap!
It’s the season of giving and many Iowans are wanting to make charitable contributions before the calendar year runs out — out of generosity and for the tax benefits. As you decide who should get a check, Bao Vang at the Better Business Bureau is encouraging us to do our homework to avoid being ripped off.
Radio Iowa
Jan. 1 is Tom Miller’s final day as Iowa attorney general
Tom Miller — the longest serving state attorney general in U.S. history — will be leaving office on January 1, 2023. “I’m not going to fully retire, but I’m going to try and do things part time and do things that I enjoy doing and also take some time off,” Miller said during a Radio Iowa interview. “As I said on Election Night, I’ve been working pretty much straight since I graduated from law school.”
Radio Iowa
Getting people back to work faster was focus of Workforce Development in 2022
Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend says one of the accomplishments of her agency this year has been to help people who lose their job get a new one faster. “We started the year in January with the new re-employment case management system. And that was a process where we started contacting individuals who filed for unemployment, the very first week that they that they filed. So we’ve helped almost 30,000 Iowans,” she says.
Radio Iowa
Feenstra says agriculture must be included in emerging computer technology
Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra is pushing to expand a 2018 law about a new technology that processes data dramatically faster than traditional computers do. It’s called quantum computing and it has the potential to improve existing industries — and create new ones. “This is the fastest computing apparatus...
Radio Iowa
Study finds smallest amounts of snow cause biggest commuter problems
Studies find nearly 75% of crashes in Iowa happen in less than two inches of snow, and researchers at the University of Iowa are looking into the ideal commute times. Professor Jon Davis, in the UI Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, says the timing of your drive can make a world of difference.
Radio Iowa
Three officeholders discuss Iowa Democrats’ future
The 2023 Iowa legislature will convene in two weeks, with Republicans holding a super majority in the Senate and Republicans in 64% of the seats in the House. The minority leaders in the legislature started meeting with State Auditor Rob Sand after Democrats had a disappointing 2022 Election. “Three of...
