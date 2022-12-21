Read full article on original website
BOIL ADVISORY: Oak Grove Community
Oak Grove Community within the City of Natchitoches Distribution System did experience a low pressure problem on December 25, 2022, in the above mentioned area of the water supply system. This drop in system pressure below 20 pounds has been caused by freezing temperatures and numerous customer leaks. Because of...
Sheriff’s deputies teach kids about working in corrections
In the Natchitoches Jr. High JAG program, members quest for independent living and working at a correctional officer, JAG would like to extend their gratitude to Officers Dorsey and Dunn from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for providing their expertise on all things corrections. Pictured is Officer Dorsey, Dequan...
Notice of Death – December 26, 2022
Service: Wednesday, December 28 at 2 pm at Crossroads Baptist Church in Marthaville. Service: Friday, December 30 at 2 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Visitation: Will be in the church before the service, beginning at 8:30 am. Service: Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10 am at Trinity Episcopal Church,...
OPPORTUNITY: Part-time Clerk
DESCRIPTION: Looking to hire a motivated and experienced clerk to plan, manage, and coordinate. clerical duties within the Village. Performs technical and administrative work in maintaining fi scal records,. minutes, packages, and prepare monthly agendas. Prepares reports and assists in the preparation of ordinances,. resolutions, and proclamations so they can...
Jay D. Oliphant Jr. – Withdrawal from Appointment
It is with great honor, sincere pride, and deepest humility that I extend gratitude for considering me for the prestigious position of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. I am truly humbled to have met with you to discuss the city’s needs; particularly as it relates to violent crime reduction. As the Mayor, you are to be commended for having a genuine concern for the safety of the citizens of Natchitoches, and you are also committed to doing everything within your authority to establish and maintain a comfortable level of safety. The appointment, although well-intended, has become a political distraction for the city and its employees, as well as the City Council. Violent crime in the City of Natchitoches needs to be addressed aggressively and immediately in order to help prevent further loss of life. Change is inevitable, and those who are in position(s) to affect those necessary changes, should do so without reservation to establish and maintain a level of safety and security desired by all. It is with the same honor, pride, and humility that I withdraw from consideration for the Appointment of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. It is not a decision I take lightly, but ultimately it is the best option for me and my family at this time. Natchitoches, La. is greater than any one individual, and it will take a collective effort along with local, state, and federal partners to successfully address violence in our town. I wish you all the best in finding a peaceful resolution to the city’s crime problem. Again, thank you for your consideration, and thanks for the overwhelming support, via calls/texts/emails from the citizens of the City of Natchitoches, La.
Chamber Welcomes New Director of Development
The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Dustin Dauzat as their new Director of Development. As a resident of Natchitoches since 2003, and in much of his career, he has been involved in the community in a variety of ways, including serving the Chamber as an ambassador and ambassador chair and recently graduating from the Chamber’s Leadership Natchitoches Program. He has over 15 years of experience working in the financial service industry and in customer service. He and his wife, Gretchen, have four children – Elise, Luke, Owen, & Andrew.
Demons cap non-conference schedule with trip to Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The last long break of the 2022-23 season for the Northwestern State men’s basketball team – as well as its non-conference schedule – comes to an end Tuesday evening. The Demons (8-4) return to action after a seven-day break to face their...
