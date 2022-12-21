Florence Kay Trucano was born to Dr. J.C. and Henrietta Smiley in Halstead, KS, on Oct. 15, 1932, and died in Rapid City, SD, on December 23, 2022. She practiced her Roman Catholic faith throughout her life and often acknowledged God’s presence. Kay also enjoyed a special relationship with Mother Mary and squeezed her rosary beads every time she flew in an airplane. Several of her children carry on this tradition. She devoutly believed in God’s goodness, feeling blessed to be loved by Him and by her family, friends, and caregivers.

