Jay D. Oliphant Jr. – Withdrawal from Appointment
It is with great honor, sincere pride, and deepest humility that I extend gratitude for considering me for the prestigious position of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. I am truly humbled to have met with you to discuss the city’s needs; particularly as it relates to violent crime reduction. As the Mayor, you are to be commended for having a genuine concern for the safety of the citizens of Natchitoches, and you are also committed to doing everything within your authority to establish and maintain a comfortable level of safety. The appointment, although well-intended, has become a political distraction for the city and its employees, as well as the City Council. Violent crime in the City of Natchitoches needs to be addressed aggressively and immediately in order to help prevent further loss of life. Change is inevitable, and those who are in position(s) to affect those necessary changes, should do so without reservation to establish and maintain a level of safety and security desired by all. It is with the same honor, pride, and humility that I withdraw from consideration for the Appointment of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. It is not a decision I take lightly, but ultimately it is the best option for me and my family at this time. Natchitoches, La. is greater than any one individual, and it will take a collective effort along with local, state, and federal partners to successfully address violence in our town. I wish you all the best in finding a peaceful resolution to the city’s crime problem. Again, thank you for your consideration, and thanks for the overwhelming support, via calls/texts/emails from the citizens of the City of Natchitoches, La.
OPPORTUNITY: Part-time Clerk
DESCRIPTION: Looking to hire a motivated and experienced clerk to plan, manage, and coordinate. clerical duties within the Village. Performs technical and administrative work in maintaining fi scal records,. minutes, packages, and prepare monthly agendas. Prepares reports and assists in the preparation of ordinances,. resolutions, and proclamations so they can...
BOIL ADVISORY: Oak Grove Community
Oak Grove Community within the City of Natchitoches Distribution System did experience a low pressure problem on December 25, 2022, in the above mentioned area of the water supply system. This drop in system pressure below 20 pounds has been caused by freezing temperatures and numerous customer leaks. Because of...
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in the Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. Natchitoches police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight in the 200 block of Melissa Place. They found Loyd Brown Jr., 27, and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence.
Chamber Welcomes New Director of Development
The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Dustin Dauzat as their new Director of Development. As a resident of Natchitoches since 2003, and in much of his career, he has been involved in the community in a variety of ways, including serving the Chamber as an ambassador and ambassador chair and recently graduating from the Chamber’s Leadership Natchitoches Program. He has over 15 years of experience working in the financial service industry and in customer service. He and his wife, Gretchen, have four children – Elise, Luke, Owen, & Andrew.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Sheriff’s deputies teach kids about working in corrections
In the Natchitoches Jr. High JAG program, members quest for independent living and working at a correctional officer, JAG would like to extend their gratitude to Officers Dorsey and Dunn from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for providing their expertise on all things corrections. Pictured is Officer Dorsey, Dequan...
Three die in house fires in Louisiana this week, how to keep family safe
The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is pleading with people to be aware of fire hazards, as temperatures continue to plunge.
Louisiana man accused of timber theft, owes over $24,000
A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly failing to pay for timber worth over $24,000.
Case for death of three Southern University students to go before Natchitoches Parish DA
WGNO and other news outlets reported on Dec. 20 that the investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Then a decision will be made about if it will go to a grand jury and proceed with charges.
APD Needs Help Identifying Next of Kin of a Deceased Male
Alexandria Police are asking the public’s help in identifying any family or friends of 50-year old Hispanic male Gilmer Jaleon Lopez, in reference to a recent traffic related death. Last Friday night, December 16, at approximately 11:32 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 2500 Block of...
Fairview Cafeteria staff, 4-H students donate to NPSO toy drive
Fairview School Cafeteria Food Service Workers and 4-H Members stopped by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Dec. 20, and donated toys to contribute to the Christmas Toy. Pictured from left: Deputy Sandra Williams, Matthew Hamilton, Shari Rogers, and Deputy Felecia White. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
Man dies in Monday house fire
Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
Natchitoches men arrested on narcotics and firearm charges
After a several month narcotics investigation, NMJDTF Agents along with assistance from the NPSO CID executed a search warrant on Dec. 20 in the 900 block of Lake St. For the past several weeks, NMJDTF Agents have received multiple complaints from concerned citizens that suggested Fentanyl was being sold from the location.
Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally dispensing and distributing controlled substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed to practice in the State of Louisiana and worked with a physician […]
Louisiana Woman Reported Missing on December 22 Found Safe
Update: On December 23, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Shavone Skipper has been found safe. Louisiana – Previously, on December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office also...
Vernon Parish Man Arrested on Timber Related Charges
Baton Rouge, La. – Forty-eight-year-old James Travis Johnson of Travis Johnson Logging was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Agents for failing to pay for $24,000 of timber in Vernon Parish. Johnson was charged one count of Harvest of Forest Products/Failure to Remit Payment.
Weather Update for Friday
We’re waking up this morning to the coldest day of the year. Overnight low forecast by the National Weather Service for Coushatta was 12 degrees with a wind chill of -4. A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect from through noon on Saturday. The coldest air of the season is forecast during this timeframe with bitterly cold temperatures and even colder wind chills.
Demons cap non-conference schedule with trip to Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The last long break of the 2022-23 season for the Northwestern State men’s basketball team – as well as its non-conference schedule – comes to an end Tuesday evening. The Demons (8-4) return to action after a seven-day break to face their...
